Mediatek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Beats Apple A18 Pro in GPU Benchmark

MediaTek will release its highly anticipated Dimensity 9400 chipset next month, which promises to bring significant advancements in mobile processing and graphics performance. The chipset will feature Arm’s latest Immortalis-G925 graphics unit, which the company claims will be the “highest performing and most efficient GPU to date.”

Recent benchmark tests support this claim, showcasing the raw power of the Immortalis-G925. In the GFX Aztec 1440p off-screen Vulkan benchmark, the GPU achieved an impressive 134 frames per second (fps). This performance is substantially higher than its competitors, with Apple’s A18 Pro GPU scoring 72 fps and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 managing 95 fps. The gap between the Dimensity 9400 and other chipsets highlights MediaTek’s strong position in the mobile chipset market.

The GFX Aztec test, part of the GFXBench suite, will simulate intensive 3D gaming environments and push graphics hardware to its limits. Specifically, it uses Vulkan, a high-performance graphics API known for its efficiency in rendering complex visuals. They conduct the test at a “1440p” resolution, which means it runs in QHD, providing a higher level of detail and complexity in visuals. The off-screen nature of the test ensures that the GPU’s raw performance measures without being affected by the device’s screen resolution, focusing purely on the capabilities of the chipset.

The impressive benchmark results highlight the full potential of the Dimensity 9400 with its Immortalis-G925 GPU, positioning it as a powerful contender in the mobile chip market. However, while the technical prowess of the chipset is undeniable, its real-world performance will depend on how smartphone manufacturers integrate it into their devices.

As MediaTek continues to expand its presence in the high-end smartphone market, we will see which companies will choose to use the Dimensity 9400 in their 2025 flagship devices. The performance shown in these early benchmarks could make it an attractive choice for manufacturers looking to offer top-tier gaming and graphics capabilities in their smartphones.

Ultimately, the release of the Dimensity 9400 could mark a significant shift in the balance of power between mobile chipmakers, challenging both Apple and Qualcomm in the race to deliver the best mobile processing and graphics performance. Consumers and industry professionals alike will eagerly await more details and real-world tests once the chipset is officially available.