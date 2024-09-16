MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset To Power Vivo X200 Series: Here’s Expected Launch Date!

The much-anticipated Vivo X200 series, featuring the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, is set to launch on October 14. The exact launch date for the Dimensity 9400 chip remains uncertain. However, a recent leak from a well-known tipster suggests that MediaTek Dimensity 9400 could debut as early as October 9. If the leak comes true, MediaTek will likely begin teasing the official launch soon.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Specs: What to Expect?

The Dimensity 9400 is tipped to be MediaTek’s first chip built on TSMC’s 3nm N3E process. It will boast up to 30% better energy efficiency compared to its predecessor. This efficiency boost is anticipated to translate into enhanced battery life for devices using the chip, making the X200 series a noteworthy upgrade in terms of power and performance. In terms of CPU performance, the Dimensity 9400 will sport an octa-core setup. It was earlier revealed in a Geekbench AI benchmark listing. The chipset will reportedly include:

One Cortex-X5 core clocked at 3.63 GHz for high-performance tasks.

Three Cortex-X4 cores clocked at 2.80 GHz for additional power.

Four Cortex-A725 cores at 2.10 GHz for everyday tasks and improved efficiency.

Compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 9400 offers a notable increase in clock speed, particularly for its prime core, which jumped from 3.25 GHz to 3.63 GHz.

Graphics and AI Power Boost

The Dimensity 9400 will feature a GPU from the Immortalis G9xx series. Moreover, it will offer an outstanding 11.1% performance boost compared to its predecessor. In the GFXBench Aztec Ruins test at 1440p resolution, the new GPU will reportedly achieve 110fps, up from the previous generation’s 99fps.

Furthermore, the chipset’s NPU (Neural Processing Unit) will have 40% more computing power, improving the AI capabilities of the devices equipped with the Dimensity 9400. No doubt, the Dimensity 9400 shows substantial improvements, but still, it faces tough competition from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Apple’s A18 series. These high-end chips will push clock speeds even higher. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is tipped to reach a peak clock speed of 4.32 GHz, while Apple’s A18 can hit 4.04 GHz. Despite this, the Dimensity 9400 promises to be a powerful competitor with its focus on energy efficiency, AI performance, and graphical improvements.

Vivo X200 series is launching in mid-October. Dimensity 9400 will power it offering a powerful and efficient user experience. The Dimensity 9400 chipset, with its amazing specs, will deliver enhanced performance in terms of battery life, AI tasks, and gaming. So, are you guys excited for the launch? Do share with us in the comment section.

