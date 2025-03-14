MediaTek Dimensity 9400+: Expected Launch Date and What to Expect

MediaTek is gearing up for an exciting event — the Dimensity Developer Conference, scheduled for April 11. This conference will be more than just a regular industry update, with strong hints pointing toward the unveiling of the highly anticipated Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

Although MediaTek hasn’t explicitly mentioned the chipset’s name in its official announcements, tech enthusiasts and leakers — notably Digital Chat Station — are convinced this will be the star of the show. MediaTek did tease the launch of a “flagship 5G AI chipset” at the event, and based on the timing and previous rumours, the Dimensity 9400+ fits the bill perfectly.

The timeline for this reveal aligns seamlessly with earlier reports suggesting that the first wave of smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9400+ will arrive shortly after the event — likely in April. Brands like Oppo and vivo are rumoured to be among the first to adopt the new chip, specifically for their upcoming devices such as the Oppo Find X8S and vivo X200S.

Given the rapid pace of flagship smartphone launches and MediaTek’s push to stay competitive against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon lineup, an April reveal and subsequent device rollouts make strategic sense.

What’s New with the Dimensity 9400+?

The Dimensity 9400+ builds on the foundation laid by last year’s Dimensity 9400, offering improved performance, especially in CPU speeds. Leaks suggest the chipset will feature a Cortex-X925 super core with a boosted clock speed — jumping from 3.62GHz in the standard 9400 to 3.7GHz in the “+” version.

While a 0.08GHz bump might not sound groundbreaking on its own, the “+” designation hints that MediaTek could be bringing more enhancements under the hood. This might include optimizations in power efficiency, AI processing, and 5G connectivity, positioning the chip as a more capable alternative to Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoCs.

Additionally, MediaTek has been leaning heavily into AI-driven performance improvements lately, which could mean better handling of photography, gaming, and multitasking on phones equipped with the 9400+.

Why the Dimensity 9400+ Matters

MediaTek has made huge strides in recent years, transforming from a budget chipset supplier to a serious contender in the flagship market. The Dimensity 9200 and 9400 chips helped secure that reputation, powering high-end smartphones from brands like Oppo, vivo, and Xiaomi.

The Dimensity 9400+ represents another step forward — offering smartphone manufacturers a powerful, cutting-edge alternative to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or Apple’s A-series chips.

If the performance gains and AI enhancements meet expectations, the 9400+ could help MediaTek cement its place as a go-to chipset provider for flagship devices, especially in markets like China, India, and Southeast Asia, where MediaTek has a strong presence.

For now, all eyes are on April 11, when MediaTek’s event will reveal whether the Dimensity 9400+ lives up to the hype. If the rumours hold true, expect an exciting lineup of smartphones to follow shortly after — and the battle for 2024’s flagship performance crown to heat up even more.

