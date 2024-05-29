MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Leaks: Trouble for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4?

The rival of flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is underway and it’s no other than the MediaTek Dimesnity 9400. The chipset is expected to launch in Q4 of 2023. However, ahead of the launch, Tipster Digital Chat Station revealed the leaks of the Dimensity 9400. The leaks suggest that the chipset will carry the MT6991 model number and is anticipated to use TSMC’s second-generation 3nm N3E node. The new tech is tipped to offer up to 34% lower power consumption.

The new chipset will probably retain the core structure from its predecessor with a Cortex-X5 performance core currently tested at a 3.4 GHz frequency. The leaks suggest that the frequency may be increased by the time the chip officially launches. The primary core will be linked with 3x Cortex-X4 cores and 4x Cortex-A720 units.

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that early Gekbench test runs show the Dimensity 9400 beating the SD 8 Gen 4 in CPU and GPU performance.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 is also expected to bring advanced AI features and enhanced connectivity options. The chipset will likely support the latest 5G standards, offering faster download and upload speeds, along with improved network reliability. With AI enhancements, users can expect improved camera functionality, smarter resource management, and more efficient energy usage.