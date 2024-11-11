MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Outshines iPhone A18 Pro in GPU Efficiency Tests

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset once again proved its dominance over Apple’s A18 Pro in the latest round of GPU testing. The highly anticipated chipset showcased efficiency metrics positioning it as a top contender in the high-performance mobile market. Powering vivo X200 Pro, the Dimensity 9400’s Immortalis-G925 GPU raised eyebrows with its top-tier efficiency and performance on intensive GPU benchmarks.

According to tests conducted by Golden Reviewer, the Dimensity 9400’s Immortalis-G925 GPU excelled in 3DMark’s demanding Solar Bay ray-tracing test, scoring 11,817 while devouring 11.4 watts of power. On the other hand, Apple’s A18 Pro, powering the iPhone 16 Pro Max, scored 8,587 with a slightly lower power draw of 11.1 watts. This deciphers to a roughly 30% efficiency advantage for MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400. It is no doubt a noticeable difference for users focused on performance-intensive applications like gaming and 3D rendering. Let’s have a look at the benchmark results:

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Sets New GPU Efficiency Standards, Outperforming Apple A18 Pro

On 3DMark’s Steel Nomad Light benchmark, the Dimensity 9400 surpassed the A18 Pro, with around a 40% efficiency gain over Apple’s flagship chipset. The pattern was also constant on the WildLife Extreme test, where the Dimensity 9400 outpaced Apple’s A18 Pro while still consuming less power, further highlighting its efficiency edge.

MediaTek’s flagship is setting a new standard in GPU efficiency, a crucial factor in a market increasingly dominated by graphics-rich applications. Previous tests indicated that the Dimensity 9400 slightly trails Apple’s A18 Pro and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite in CPU performance, however, the GPU prowess of MediaTek’s latest chip will definitely make it a compelling option for users prioritizing graphics performance.

Dimensity 9400’s performance against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite still remains untested. However, early signs indicate that MediaTek’s flagship chipset can appear as a strong contender in the premium smartphone market. Stay tuned for updates on how the Dimensity 9400 competes with Snapdragon’s top-tier offering in the upcoming benchmark tests.

