MediaTek Dimensity 9400 vs. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4: A Detailed Comparison

MediaTek recently unveiled its latest flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9400, designed to power next-generation Android smartphones. With improved performance, efficiency, and new features, it is one of the most powerful chips from MediaTek. However, MediaTek’s chipsets are often compared to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon series, and the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (rumoured to be branded as Snapdragon 8 Elite) is expected to be a fierce competitor. But the big question remains: Can Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 outperform the Dimensity 9400? In this article, we have done a brief comparison of Dimensity 9400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Specifications Comparison: Dimensity 9400 vs. Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

MediaTek Dimensity 9400

The Dimensity 9400 is MediaTek’s flagship chip and features the company’s 2nd Gen “All Big Core” architecture. This includes the powerful ARM Cortex-X925 core running at over 3.62 GHz, complemented by three Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores. MediaTek claims a 35% improvement in single-core performance and a 28% boost in multi-core performance compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 9300.

The chipset is built on TSMC’s 2nd Gen 3nm process, which delivers up to 40% better power efficiency. This leads to significant improvements in battery life. The Dimensity 9400 also comes with an advanced NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for enhanced AI functionality and a 12-core ARM Immortalis-G925 GPU. The GPU provides 40% faster ray tracing performance, marking a big leap in gaming and graphic-intensive tasks.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

Although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite) hasn’t officially launched, leaks and rumours offer a glimpse into its capabilities. Built on the same TSMC 3nm process, this chipset will feature a 6-core CPU setup, consisting of two high-performance cores clocked at 4.05 GHz and four efficiency cores at 2.2 GHz. There are also rumors of a 4.37 GHz variant, specifically designed for Samsung’s Galaxy devices.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will include a 6-core Adreno 830 GPU, which will deliver 56% faster performance than the previous generation’s Adreno 750. Additionally, the chipset will come with a 16-core Neural Engine capable of processing up to 35 trillion operations per second (TOPS), further improving AI-driven tasks like photography, voice recognition, and AR/VR applications.

Benchmark Performance

Dimensity 9400

In benchmark tests, the Dimensity 9400 is already making waves. On GeekBench, it scored 2,818 points in the single-core test and 8,847 in the multi-core test. On AnTuTu, the Dimensity 9400 managed to cross the 3 million mark, showcasing its raw processing power and placing it among the top-performing chips. These scores highlight the chipset’s ability to handle heavy workloads, whether it’s gaming, multitasking, or AI-driven tasks.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

While Qualcomm hasn’t officially launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, some early benchmark results have surfaced. In GeekBench tests, it reportedly scored 2,884 points in the single-core test and 8,840 in the multi-core test. On AnTuTu, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 reportedly achieved a score of over 3 million, similar to the Dimensity 9400. However, some leaks suggest that higher-clocked versions of the chip could perform even better.

Power Efficiency and AI Performance

Both chipsets are built using TSMC’s 3nm process, which means they are designed to be highly power efficient. This should result in better battery life for the devices that use them. When it comes to AI capabilities, both chips are also very competitive. The Dimensity 9400’s new NPU allows for faster AI computations, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4’s Neural Engine can handle up to 35 trillion operations per second, making it a leader in this area.

Conclusion: Which One is Better?

While it’s too early to declare a winner, the available information indicates that both the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 are neck and neck in terms of raw performance and efficiency. MediaTek has significantly upped its game with the Dimensity 9400, especially in terms of AI functionality and ray tracing. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, however, may still hold an edge in terms of GPU performance and AI processing capabilities.

Ultimately, the choice between these two chipsets may come down to user preferences and specific device implementations. For now, both chips will lead the next generation of flagship smartphones, and the real comparison will happen once both processors are fully tested in real-world scenarios.