MediaTek has announced its most powerful mobile chipset yet, the Dimensity 9500, with 32% faster performance. The new chip will power the next generation of flagship 5G smartphones. It brings major improvements in speed, AI, gaming, and battery efficiency.

The Dimensity 9500 uses a third-generation All Big Core CPU design. It combines one ultra core running at 4.21GHz, three premium cores, and four performance cores. With this setup, it delivers 32% faster single-core and 17% faster multi-core performance compared to the last generation. At the same time, the ultra core consumes 55% less power at peak performance, giving users longer battery life. When multitasking with games and social apps, the chipset is also 30% more power efficient.

JC Hsu, Senior Vice President at MediaTek, said the new platform matches what consumers want: smart, fast, and energy-efficient devices that don’t compromise on performance.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Debuts with 32% Faster Performance and Advanced AI Engine

The chipset also introduces 4-channel UFS 4.1 storage support, which doubles read and write speeds. This helps in loading large AI models 40% faster. MediaTek’s second-generation scheduling engine ensures smooth performance, even under heavy use.

On the graphics side, the Arm G1-Ultra GPU offers a big leap in mobile gaming. It gives 33% higher peak performance and 42% better efficiency, along with high frame rate interpolation up to 120FPS with ray tracing. MediaTek has also partnered with top game studios. Features like MegaLights in Unreal Engine 5.6 and Nanite in Unreal Engine 5.5 allow console-quality graphics and realistic lighting effects.

AI is at the center of the Dimensity 9500. The new MediaTek NPU 990 with Generative AI Engine 2.0 doubles computing power and supports advanced AI models. It also introduces BitNet 1.58-bit processing, cutting power use by up to 33%. With this, the chipset can process large language models faster, handle 128K tokens of text, and even generate 4K ultra-HD images. Despite the heavy workload, it consumes 56% less power at peak performance.

The platform also features compute-in-memory technology, which allows the NPU to run AI tasks continuously with much lower power. This helps deliver more proactive and personalised AI experiences.

For photography, the Imagiq 1190 ISP enables 200MP capture, 30fps focus tracking, cinematic 4K 60FPS portrait video, and advanced RAW-domain processing. The MiraVision Adaptive Display improves visuals by adjusting colour and brightness based on the environment. It ensures clear viewing outdoors under sunlight and protects the eyes in dark conditions.

Connectivity also gets an upgrade. The Dimensity 9500 supports enhanced Bluetooth calls, faster Wi-Fi transfers, and 5CC carrier aggregation for 15% higher bandwidth. AI-based features improve positioning accuracy by 20% and cut network latency by 50%. It also reduces power use in 5G and Wi-Fi connections.

As the largest supplier of smartphone SoCs, MediaTek continues to push the industry forward. The Dimensity 9500 combines years of research, innovation, and partnerships with manufacturers and game developers.

Flagship smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 are expected to hit the market in the fourth quarter of 2025.