MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Leak Reveals Impressive 3.5M AnTuTu Score

The upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset has made waves ahead of its official launch. New leaks reveal its architecture and an astounding 3.5 million AnTuTu benchmark score. The flagship Android SoC is set to rival industry giants, with leaked details suggesting significant performance and efficiency improvements.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Leak: Engineering Samples Confirmed, 1+3+4 Core Architecture Unveiled

According to a Weibo post by renowned leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS), engineering samples of the Dimensity 9500 are now in circulation. The chipset will reportedly follow a 1+3+4 core configuration, departing from previous reports that suggested a dual Cortex-X930 “Travis” setup. Instead, the final version is expected to feature a single Cortex-X930 Travis core, clocking at over 4GHz, alongside three performance cores and four efficiency cores.

With ARM’s Scalable Matrix Extension (SME) and TSMC’s 3nm ‘N3P’ fabrication process, the Dimensity 9500 could deliver unprecedented single-core performance, potentially matching Apple’s M4 chip in efficiency and processing power.

Record-Breaking AnTuTu Score and Expected Smartphone Lineup

DCS reports that the Dimensity 9500 targets a record-breaking 3.5 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark, positioning it as one of the most powerful Android processors to date. The chipset is expected to power flagship smartphones from Vivo, Oppo, and Honor, with early speculation linking it to the Vivo X300 and Oppo Find X8 series.

Dimensity 9500 vs. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2

The competition between MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is intensifying as both companies prepare to launch their next-generation flagship chipsets.

Both chipsets are expected to debut in early October 2025. However, reports suggest that some manufacturers may expedite their release schedules, potentially unveiling devices powered by these new processors as early as late September. This strategic move aims to capture market attention ahead of the official launches.

Dimensity 9400 Plus Set for Launch Next Month

In addition to the Dimensity 9500, MediaTek is gearing up to release the Dimensity 9400 Plus in April. This overclocked variant of the Dimensity 9400 (clocked at 3.73GHz) is expected to power devices such as the Oppo Find X8s, Vivo X200S, Realme GT 7, iQOO Neo 10S, and Redmi K80 Ultra.

With leaks painting a promising picture, the Dimensity 9500 is shaping up to be MediaTek’s most ambitious chip yet. As the year progresses, all eyes will be on how it stacks up against the competition.

