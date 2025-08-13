MediaTek is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone processor, the Dimensity 9500. A new leak claims the chipset will debut just before Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. Both launches are expected to happen in September 2025.

According to popular leaker Digital Chat Station, MediaTek has tentatively set the Dimensity 9500 launch for September 22. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit is planned from September 23 to 25. This means MediaTek will reveal its chip only a day earlier, beating Qualcomm to the announcement.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 May Launch Before Snapdragon 8 Elite 2

The Dimensity 9500 will be MediaTek’s most advanced mobile processor yet. While official details are still under wraps, some information has surfaced. A Geekbench listing from a few months ago revealed that the chip will feature a new Mali G1-Ultra MC12 GPU. This GPU will deliver around 40% better efficiency compared to the Immortal-G925 MC12 found in the Dimensity 9400. It should also bring a noticeable boost in ray-tracing performance, which will improve graphics in mobile games.

Like previous flagship MediaTek processors, the Dimensity 9500 will match Qualcomm’s top offering in raw performance. This means users can expect smooth multitasking, fast app loading, and excellent gaming experiences. The chip will likely be built on the latest manufacturing process, helping it run cooler and use less power.

Several major smartphone brands are already planning to use the Dimensity 9500 in their upcoming devices. Reports suggest Oppo will use it in the Find X9 series, while Vivo will equip it in the X300 lineup. These phones are expected to arrive later this year, giving buyers multiple options for a top-tier Android experience.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will also be powering some of the biggest flagship releases. Brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus are expected to stick with Qualcomm. For example, the Xiaomi 16 series and the successor to the OnePlus 13 will most likely feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. This will set up direct competition between the two processors in the market.

The competition between MediaTek and Qualcomm has been heating up in recent years. MediaTek has made huge strides in performance and efficiency, challenging Qualcomm’s dominance in the premium smartphone segment. If the Dimensity 9500 can deliver the claimed improvements, it may convince more brands to choose it over Qualcomm.

For consumers, this rivalry is good news. Better processors mean faster performance, longer battery life, and improved camera features. It also pushes both companies to innovate more quickly.

September is shaping up to be an exciting month for mobile technology. With MediaTek and Qualcomm going head-to-head, flagship smartphones launching later this year will offer some of the most advanced hardware ever seen in Android devices.