2021 seems to be more beneficial for the Mediatek as it has entered Apple’s supply chain for headphones. Apple has chosen MediaTek to make some of the components for its owns Beats headphones. This is the first time MediaTek has entered Apple’s supply chain but it’s not clear which components the maker supplies.

Taiwan’s Media “Economic Daily,” has revealed this information. Surely, it is a great achievement of MediaTek to supply the components to Apple‘s 100%-owned headset factory.

MediaTek Gets Order From Apple For Beats Headphones

Some industry watchers believe that the first order will ship between February and March this year. Even since Apple discontinued including headphones inside the iPhone’s retail box. It is obvious that the company has been expanding its range of own-branded and Beats headphones.

Apple is hopeful to ship around 200 million iPhones this year. Most of them will need a pair of headphones and here’s where Beats’ portfolio comes into play. Both companies have not revealed any information regarding this decision yet. We may get some news about it in the near future.

On the other hand, Apple’s latest iPhone 12 series has brought a lot of profit to the company. According to a counterpoint research report, Apple has seen a major 22 percent rise in shipments during the last quarter of 2020. According to the record shipments of the iPhones especially the iPhone 12, Apple has become the world’s leading smartphone brand.

For More Details Please Check: iPhone 12 Series Makes Apple the World’s Leading Brand