MediaTek Helio G Series Powered Gaming Smartphones in Pakistan
List of All Available Helio G Series Smartphones in Pakistan Currently
We all know that most Pakistani smartphone users’ purchase decision is mainly based on getting decent specifications at an affordable price. Due to the increasing trend (or I must say “craze”) of mobile gaming, consumers now look for those budget smartphones that offer dedicated mobile chipsets for gaming along with other specifications to boost their gaming experience on smartphones without paying flagship prices. MediaTek has addressed and targetted that huge market segment specifically by making the Helio G Series chipsets. The aim is to deliver gaming smartphones at an affordable price. The MediaTek Helio G Series has been a game-changer for the company and the consumers ever since its launch.
In Pakistan, we do have many smartphones in the budget segment rocking the Helio G Series chipsets. We thought of compiling a list of all smartphones with G Series chipsets to help those looking for a smartphone for gaming in Pakistan at a budgeted price.
List of MediaTek Helio G Series Powered Gaming Smartphones Currently Available in Pakistan
You can use the lists below to navigate to your desired list.
MediaTek Helio G90T Powered Smartphones in Pakistan
MediaTek calls it “The Core of an Incredible Gaming Experience.” Here are the detailed specs of the Helio G90 Series Chipsets.
Realme 6
Infinix Zero 8
Tecno Camon 16 Series
Redmi Note 8 Pro
MediaTek Helio G85 Powered Smartphones in Pakistan
The Helio G85 offers a boosted gaming experience with a 1GHz Graphics Core. Here are the detailed specs of the Helio G85
Redmi Note 9
MediaTek Helio G80 Powered Smartphones in Pakistan
Helio G80 is ideal for everyday mobile gamers. The G80 incorporates powerful specifications, here are the details
Infinix Note 8
Redmi 9
Realme 6i
Tecno Pova
Huawei Y9a
MediaTek Helio G70 Powered Smartphones in Pakistan
MediaTek Helio G70 promises great gaming experience paired with HyperEngine Power. Here are the complete specifications
Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Note 7
Realme C3
Tecno Spark 6
MediaTek Helio G35 Powered Smartphones in Pakistan
The MediaTek Helio G35 enables mainstream gaming smartphones in low-end budget smartphones along with the benefits of HyperEngine technology that ensures good battery life, smooth, reliable performance, and low-latency connections. Here are the complete set of specifications
Redmi 9C
Realme C11
Realme C12
MediaTek Helio G25 Powered Smartphones in Pakistan
Just like the G35, the MediaTek Helio G25 doesn’t struggle when it comes to gaming even in its lowest cost smartphone as tested on our Youtube Channel. Here are the complete specifications
Redmi 9a
Final Words
We really believe that the G Series smartphones can play all the latest Android titles with ease without needing to spend more. MediaTek G series features advanced technologies that ensure the best mobile gaming experience on a budget. It promises vivid visuals and offers rapid sensing touchscreens that truly enhance your smartphone and the internet connection.