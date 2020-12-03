MediaTek Helio G Series Powered Gaming Smartphones in Pakistan List of All Available Helio G Series Smartphones in Pakistan Currently

We all know that most Pakistani smartphone users’ purchase decision is mainly based on getting decent specifications at an affordable price. Due to the increasing trend (or I must say “craze”) of mobile gaming, consumers now look for those budget smartphones that offer dedicated mobile chipsets for gaming along with other specifications to boost their gaming experience on smartphones without paying flagship prices. MediaTek has addressed and targetted that huge market segment specifically by making the Helio G Series chipsets. The aim is to deliver gaming smartphones at an affordable price. The MediaTek Helio G Series has been a game-changer for the company and the consumers ever since its launch.

In Pakistan, we do have many smartphones in the budget segment rocking the Helio G Series chipsets. We thought of compiling a list of all smartphones with G Series chipsets to help those looking for a smartphone for gaming in Pakistan at a budgeted price.

List of MediaTek Helio G Series Powered Gaming Smartphones Currently Available in Pakistan

MediaTek Helio G90T Powered Smartphones in Pakistan

MediaTek calls it “The Core of an Incredible Gaming Experience.” Here are the detailed specs of the Helio G90 Series Chipsets.





Processor Graphics Memory And Storage CPU Type(s): Arm Cortex-A55, Arm Cortex-A76 Cores: Octa (8) Max CPU Frequency: 2.05GHz CPU Bit: 64-bit Heterogeneous Multi-Processing: Yes GPU Type: Arm Mali-G76 MC4

Max GPU Frequency: 800MHz

Max Display Resolution:

2520 x 1080

Video Encoding:

H.264, H.265 / HEVC

Video Encoding FPS:

4K 30fps, FHD 120fps, HD 240fps

Video Playback:

H.264, H.265 / HEVC, VP-9

Video Playback FPS:

4K 30fps, FHD 120fps, HD 240fps Memory Type:

LPDDR3, LPDDR4x Max Memory Frequency:

2133MHz Max Memory Size: 10GB Storage Type:

eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1

Realme 6

Infinix Zero 8

Tecno Camon 16 Series

Redmi Note 8 Pro

MediaTek Helio G85 Powered Smartphones in Pakistan

The Helio G85 offers a boosted gaming experience with a 1GHz Graphics Core. Here are the detailed specs of the Helio G85

Processor Graphics Memory And Storage CPU Type(s):

Arm Cortex-A75 @ 2GHz

Arm Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz Cores: Octa (8) CPU Bit: 64-bit Heterogeneous Multi-Processing: Yes GPU Type: Arm Mali-G52 MC2 Max GPU Frequency: 1GHz Max Display Resolution: 2520 x 1080 Video Encoding: H.264, H.265 / HEVC Video Encoding FPS: 2K @ 30 fps, 1080P @ 60 fps Video Playback: H.264, H.265 / HEVC, VP-9 Video Playback FPS: 2K @ 30 fps, 1080P @ 60 fps Memory Type:

LPDDR4x Max Memory Frequency:

1800MHz Max Memory Size: 8GB Storage Type:

eMMC 5.1

Redmi Note 9

MediaTek Helio G80 Powered Smartphones in Pakistan

Helio G80 is ideal for everyday mobile gamers. The G80 incorporates powerful specifications, here are the details

Processor Graphics Memory And Storage CPU Type(s):

Arm Cortex-A75 @ 2GHz

Arm Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz Cores: Octa (8) CPU Bit: 64-bit Heterogeneous Multi-Processing: Yes GPU Type: Arm Mali-G52 MC2 Max GPU Frequency: 950MHz Max Display Resolution: 2520 x 1080 Video Encoding: H.264, H.265 / HEVC Video Encoding FPS: 2K @ 30 fps, 1080P @ 60 fps Video Playback: H.264, H.265 / HEVC, VP-9 Video Playback FPS: 2K @ 30 fps, 1080P @ 60 fps Memory Type:

LPDDR4x Max Memory Frequency:

1800MHz Max Memory Size: 8GB Storage Type:

eMMC 5.1

Infinix Note 8

Redmi 9

Realme 6i

Tecno Pova

Huawei Y9a

MediaTek Helio G70 Powered Smartphones in Pakistan

MediaTek Helio G70 promises great gaming experience paired with HyperEngine Power. Here are the complete specifications

Processor Graphics Memory And Storage CPU Type(s):

Arm Cortex-A75 @ 2GHz

Arm Cortex-A55 @ 1.7GHz Cores: Octa (8) CPU Bit: 64-bit Heterogeneous Multi-Processing: Yes GPU Type: Arm Mali-G52 MC2 Max GPU Frequency: 820MHz Max Display Resolution: 2520 x 1080 Video Encoding: H.264, H.265 / HEVC Video Encoding FPS: 2K @ 30 fps, 1080P @ 60 fps Video Playback: H.264, H.265 / HEVC, VP-9 Video Playback FPS: 2K @ 30 fps, 1080P @ 60 fps Memory Type:

LPDDR4x Max Memory Frequency:

1800MHz Max Memory Size: 8GB Storage Type:

eMMC 5.1

Infinix Hot 10

Infinix Note 7

Realme C3

Tecno Spark 6

MediaTek Helio G35 Powered Smartphones in Pakistan

The MediaTek Helio G35 enables mainstream gaming smartphones in low-end budget smartphones along with the benefits of HyperEngine technology that ensures good battery life, smooth, reliable performance, and low-latency connections. Here are the complete set of specifications

Processor Graphics Memory And Storage CPU Type(s):

Arm Cortex-A53 Max CPU Frequency: 2.3GHz Cores: Octa (8) CPU Bit: 64-bit GPU Type: IMG PowerVR GE8320 Max GPU Frequency: 680MHz Max Display Resolution: 2400 x 1080 Video Encoding: H.264 Video Encoding FPS: 1080P @ 30 fps Video Playback: H.264, H.265 / HEVC Video Playback FPS: 1080P @ 30 fps Memory Type: LPDDR3, LPDDR4x

Max Memory Frequency: 933MHz; 1600MHz

Max Memory Size: 4GB; 6GB

Storage Type: eMMC 5.1

Redmi 9C

Realme C11

Realme C12

MediaTek Helio G25 Powered Smartphones in Pakistan

Just like the G35, the MediaTek Helio G25 doesn’t struggle when it comes to gaming even in its lowest cost smartphone as tested on our Youtube Channel. Here are the complete specifications

Processor Graphics Memory And Storage CPU Type(s):

Arm Cortex-A53 Max CPU Frequency: 2.0GHz Cores: Octa (8) CPU Bit: 64-bit GPU Type: IMG PowerVR GE8320 Max GPU Frequency: 650MHz Max Display Resolution: 1600 x 720 Video Encoding: H.264 Video Encoding FPS: 1080P @ 30 fps Video Playback: H.264, H.265 / HEVC Video Playback FPS: 1080P @ 30 fps Memory Type: LPDDR3, LPDDR4x

Max Memory Frequency: 933MHz; 1600MHz

Max Memory Size: 4GB; 6GB

Storage Type: eMMC 5.1

Redmi 9a

Final Words

We really believe that the G Series smartphones can play all the latest Android titles with ease without needing to spend more. MediaTek G series features advanced technologies that ensure the best mobile gaming experience on a budget. It promises vivid visuals and offers rapid sensing touchscreens that truly enhance your smartphone and the internet connection.