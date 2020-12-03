MediaTek Helio G Series Powered Gaming Smartphones in Pakistan

List of All Available Helio G Series Smartphones in Pakistan Currently

MediaTek's G Series Phones in pakistan

We all know that most Pakistani smartphone users’ purchase decision is mainly based on getting decent specifications at an affordable price. Due to the increasing trend (or I must say “craze”) of mobile gaming, consumers now look for those budget smartphones that offer dedicated mobile chipsets for gaming along with other specifications to boost their gaming experience on smartphones without paying flagship prices. MediaTek has addressed and targetted that huge market segment specifically by making the Helio G Series chipsets. The aim is to deliver gaming smartphones at an affordable price. The MediaTek Helio G Series has been a game-changer for the company and the consumers ever since its launch.

In Pakistan, we do have many smartphones in the budget segment rocking the Helio G Series chipsets. We thought of compiling a list of all smartphones with G Series chipsets to help those looking for a smartphone for gaming in Pakistan at a budgeted price.

List of MediaTek Helio G Series Powered Gaming Smartphones Currently Available in Pakistan

You can use the lists below to navigate to your desired list.

MediaTek Helio G90T Powered Smartphones in Pakistan

MediaTek calls it “The Core of an Incredible Gaming Experience.” Here are the detailed specs of the Helio G90 Series Chipsets.

Processor Graphics Memory And Storage

CPU Type(s): Arm Cortex-A55,  Arm Cortex-A76

Cores: Octa (8)

Max CPU Frequency: 2.05GHz

CPU Bit: 64-bit

Heterogeneous Multi-Processing: Yes

GPU Type: Arm Mali-G76 MC4
Max GPU Frequency: 800MHz
Max Display Resolution:
2520 x 1080
Video Encoding:
H.264,  H.265 / HEVC
Video Encoding FPS:
4K 30fps, FHD 120fps, HD 240fps
Video Playback:
H.264,  H.265 / HEVC,  VP-9
Video Playback FPS:
4K 30fps, FHD 120fps, HD 240fps

Memory Type:
LPDDR3,  LPDDR4x

Max Memory Frequency:
2133MHz

Max Memory Size: 10GB

Storage Type:
eMMC 5.1,  UFS 2.1
Realme 6

realme 6 helio g90t

Infinix Zero 8

Infinix-Zero-8 G90T G Series MediaTek

Tecno Camon 16 Series

tecno Camon 16 G90T G Series MediaTek

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi-Redmi-Note-8-Pro G90T Helio

MediaTek Helio G85 Powered Smartphones in Pakistan

The Helio G85 offers a boosted gaming experience with a 1GHz Graphics Core. Here are the detailed specs of the Helio G85

Processor Graphics Memory And Storage

CPU Type(s):
Arm Cortex-A75 @ 2GHz
Arm Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Cores: Octa (8)

CPU Bit: 64-bit

Heterogeneous Multi-Processing: Yes

GPU Type:

Arm Mali-G52 MC2
Max GPU Frequency:1GHz

Max Display Resolution:

2520 x 1080

Video Encoding:

H.264,  H.265 / HEVC

Video Encoding FPS:

2K @ 30 fps, 1080P @ 60 fps

Video Playback:

H.264,  H.265 / HEVC,  VP-9

Video Playback FPS:

2K @ 30 fps, 1080P @ 60 fps

Memory Type:
LPDDR4x

Max Memory Frequency:
1800MHz

Max Memory Size: 8GB

Storage Type:
eMMC 5.1
Redmi Note 9

redmi note 9 G Series G85 Helio

MediaTek Helio G80 Powered Smartphones in Pakistan

Helio G80 is ideal for everyday mobile gamers. The G80 incorporates powerful specifications, here are the details

Processor Graphics Memory And Storage

CPU Type(s):
Arm Cortex-A75 @ 2GHz
Arm Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Cores: Octa (8)

CPU Bit: 64-bit

Heterogeneous Multi-Processing: Yes

GPU Type:

Arm Mali-G52 MC2

Max GPU Frequency:

950MHz

Max Display Resolution:

2520 x 1080

Video Encoding:

H.264,  H.265 / HEVC

Video Encoding FPS:

2K @ 30 fps, 1080P @ 60 fps

Video Playback:

H.264,  H.265 / HEVC,  VP-9

Video Playback FPS:

2K @ 30 fps, 1080P @ 60 fps

Memory Type:
LPDDR4x

Max Memory Frequency:
1800MHz

Max Memory Size: 8GB

Storage Type:
eMMC 5.1
Infinix Note 8

infinix note 8 helio g80

Redmi 9

redmi 9 helio g80 g series

Realme 6i

realme 6i g series g80 smartphone in pakistan

Tecno Pova

tecno-pova-g80

Huawei Y9a

Huawei-Y9a-Midnight-Black g80

MediaTek Helio G70 Powered Smartphones in Pakistan

MediaTek Helio G70 promises great gaming experience paired with HyperEngine Power. Here are the complete specifications

Processor Graphics Memory And Storage

CPU Type(s):
Arm Cortex-A75 @ 2GHz
Arm Cortex-A55 @ 1.7GHz

Cores: Octa (8)

CPU Bit: 64-bit

Heterogeneous Multi-Processing: Yes

GPU Type:

Arm Mali-G52 MC2

Max GPU Frequency:

820MHz

Max Display Resolution:

2520 x 1080

Video Encoding:

H.264,  H.265 / HEVC

Video Encoding FPS:

2K @ 30 fps, 1080P @ 60 fps

Video Playback:

H.264,  H.265 / HEVC,  VP-9

Video Playback FPS:

2K @ 30 fps, 1080P @ 60 fps

Memory Type:
LPDDR4x

Max Memory Frequency:
1800MHz

Max Memory Size: 8GB

Storage Type:
eMMC 5.1
Infinix Hot 10

infinix hot 10 g70 g series

Infinix Note 7

infinix-note-7-pakistan-helio g series g70

Realme C3

realme-c3-g70 helio

Tecno Spark 6

Tecno-SPARK-6-Comet-Black-1

MediaTek Helio G35 Powered Smartphones in Pakistan

The MediaTek Helio G35 enables mainstream gaming smartphones in low-end budget smartphones along with the benefits of HyperEngine technology that ensures good battery life, smooth, reliable performance, and low-latency connections. Here are the complete set of specifications

Processor Graphics Memory And Storage

CPU Type(s):
Arm Cortex-A53

Max CPU Frequency: 2.3GHz

Cores: Octa (8)

CPU Bit: 64-bit

GPU Type:

IMG PowerVR GE8320

Max GPU Frequency:

680MHz

Max Display Resolution:

2400 x 1080

Video Encoding:

H.264

Video Encoding FPS:

1080P @ 30 fps

Video Playback:

H.264,  H.265 / HEVC

Video Playback FPS:

1080P @ 30 fps

Memory Type:

LPDDR3,  LPDDR4x

Max Memory Frequency:

933MHz; 1600MHz

Max Memory Size:

4GB; 6GB

Storage Type:

eMMC 5.1
Redmi 9C

Xiaomi-Redmi-9C-Midnight-Grey-1

Realme C11

realme c11

Realme C12

realme c12

MediaTek Helio G25 Powered Smartphones in Pakistan

Just like the G35, the MediaTek Helio G25 doesn’t struggle when it comes to gaming even in its lowest cost smartphone as tested on our Youtube Channel. Here are the complete specifications

Processor Graphics Memory And Storage

CPU Type(s):
Arm Cortex-A53

Max CPU Frequency: 2.0GHz

Cores: Octa (8)

CPU Bit: 64-bit

GPU Type:

IMG PowerVR GE8320

Max GPU Frequency:

650MHz

Max Display Resolution:

1600 x 720

Video Encoding:

H.264

Video Encoding FPS:

1080P @ 30 fps

Video Playback:

H.264,  H.265 / HEVC

Video Playback FPS:

1080P @ 30 fps

Memory Type:

LPDDR3,  LPDDR4x

Max Memory Frequency:

933MHz; 1600MHz

Max Memory Size:

4GB; 6GB

Storage Type:

eMMC 5.1
Redmi 9a

Xiaomi_Redmi_9A_helio g25

Final Words

We really believe that the G Series smartphones can play all the latest Android titles with ease without needing to spend more. MediaTek G series features advanced technologies that ensure the best mobile gaming experience on a budget. It promises vivid visuals and offers rapid sensing touchscreens that truly enhance your smartphone and the internet connection.

>