Last week, we got to see the new smartphone unveiled by Xiaomi the Redmi Note 9 which is powered by a Mediatek chipset called Helio G85. Now, the Taiwanese chip manufacturer has officially unveiled the Helio G85 that it has two Cortex-A75 cores running at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 units at 1.8GHz.

MediaTek Helio G85 Chipset Officially Unveiled

The company detailed that the Mali-G52 GPU now is clocked at 1GHz, unlike the Helio G80 that was doing 950MHz. The chip comes with all of the features that we observed in the Helio G80 such as VoW (voice on wakeup) and enhanced HyperEngine Game technology.