MediaTek Helio G85 Chipset Officially Unveiled
Last week, we got to see the new smartphone unveiled by Xiaomi the Redmi Note 9 which is powered by a Mediatek chipset called Helio G85. Now, the Taiwanese chip manufacturer has officially unveiled the Helio G85 that it has two Cortex-A75 cores running at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 units at 1.8GHz.
The company detailed that the Mali-G52 GPU now is clocked at 1GHz, unlike the Helio G80 that was doing 950MHz. The chip comes with all of the features that we observed in the Helio G80 such as VoW (voice on wakeup) and enhanced HyperEngine Game technology.
MediaTek has given the confirmation that the chipset will come with the intelligent prediction of Wi-Fi and LTE concurrency. The chip is able to switch between networks in just 13 ms – enough to provide a lag-free connection.
This new chip has also the ability to give faster response between cell towers and the cell phone. Moreover, it will defer calls while in-game without dropping the data connection, while most of the other flagships are facing the issue.
We can expect more smartphones in the $200 price range to come with the Helio G85 as the Mediatek has started shipping the SoC to manufactures.