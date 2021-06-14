Heavy app usage kill your smartphone’s battery, fill up its storage to the brim, and hit your device performance. If your phone’s battery doesn’t make it till the end of the day, don’t blame the hardware – it’s your apps and processor. These may include some of your favorite apps, but you wouldn’t want them to run for hours. Most of the today’s youngster complain about device lag during gameplay.

MediaTek Helio G95 designed for premium 4G gaming smartphones aiming multitasking

The MediaTek Helio G series is the family of chips in the brand’s arsenal, focusing on gaming and pure performance in general. All of these chips sport the firm’s Hyper Engine technology for smoother gaming performance. The MediaTek Helio G95 features two premium ‘big’ Arm Cortex-A76 cores in its octa-core CPU with clock speeds that peak over 2GHz.

One of the things to look forward to is the flagship MediaTek Helio G95 with MediaTek HyperEngine Gaming Technology gives you fast and smooth action in your favorite titles through whole-device enhancements through four areas of enhancement that ensure your smartphone always keeps up with you.

Following are some key performance highlights of NOTE 10 Pro that enhance multitasking on device

Intelligent Speed Uplift for Rapid Gameplay

End-to-End Optimization for Smooth Moves & Rapid Sense Response

Brilliant Picture Quality

Resource Management Engine for Better, Longer Gameplay

AI Super Resolution for Video Streams & Tele-Conferencing

Up to 64MP AI-Camera

Delivering an ultimate experience for users who are al-ways on the go in style. Driven by the commitment to bring true value to consumers, Infinix focuses on creating de-signs that connect with each user. Infinix created NOTE 10 that professionals, entertainment lovers and everyday users alike can enjoy through a symmetry of aesthetics and performance.

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro has proved itself as one of the most powerful optimized smartphone for multitasking. Striking core specifications with its MediaTek Helios G95 SoC, roomy 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage, and 8 GB of RAM includes a high 90 Hz refresh rate, large 6.95-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen, high 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, and support for 33 W fast charging.

NOTE 10 Pro provide phenomenal storage capacities and a maximum transfer speed of 5,830Mb/s during reading and writing, significantly enhancing the user experience while multitasking. The Infinix Note 10 Pro has one of the largest touchscreens and smoothest UI experience for the price making it a perfect buy at just Rs. 30, 999/- only.

