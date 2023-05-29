MediaTek Is Bringing Phone Tech To Cars With Dimensity Auto

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: May 29, 2023
Dimensity Auto

We all know that MediaTek is known for its smartphone chips that power the OnePlus Nord N300, Asus ROG Phone 6D, and many more. The point worth mentioning here is that the company is now eyeing greater involvement in the automotive industry and is expected to use the expertise it has gained from these devices. MediaTek recently announced the Dimensity Auto platform and a partnership with Nvidia at the Computex 2023 trade show. The partnership aims to showcase its collective strengths in cars around the globe.

MediaTek Announces Dimensity Auto

Let me tell you that MediaTek doesn’t only make chips for smartphones. Many MediaTek processors are being used in home appliances including many smart TVs, Amazon’s Alexa, and the Peloton exercise bike. However, the mobile phone has played a considerable part in its belief that it can find success in cars too.

Nvidia is already laboriously involved in the automotive world and is expected to work with MediaTek on Dimensity Auto. Reports claim that the in-car infotainment systems built will also use Nvidia’s Drive OS software. It is designed especially for the Dimensity Auto Drive system and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The fact is that MediaTek is also involved with cars currently, but not to the extent it intends to be. According to the company, the new push is tipped to integrate many of its existing solutions into one new system. However, the partnership with Nvidia will help to get ready for the future in the rapidly changing industry.

Right now, both companies are not sharing any information on which car manufacturers they are working with yet. There had been no words about the exact launch. However, we think that the expected chip production will begin in 2026, with hardware ready for 2027 model-year cars.

