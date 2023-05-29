MediaTek Is Bringing Phone Tech To Cars With Dimensity Auto

We all know that MediaTek is known for its smartphone chips that power the OnePlus Nord N300, Asus ROG Phone 6D, and many more. The point worth mentioning here is that the company is now eyeing greater involvement in the automotive industry and is expected to use the expertise it has gained from these devices. MediaTek recently announced the Dimensity Auto platform and a partnership with Nvidia at the Computex 2023 trade show. The partnership aims to showcase its collective strengths in cars around the globe.

MediaTek Announces Dimensity Auto

Let me tell you that MediaTek doesn’t only make chips for smartphones. Many MediaTek processors are being used in home appliances including many smart TVs, Amazon’s Alexa, and the Peloton exercise bike. However, the mobile phone has played a considerable part in its belief that it can find success in cars too.