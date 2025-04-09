MediaTek has introduced a new processor this week called the Kompanio Ultra, designed specifically to power high-performance Chromebooks. This advanced chip will be featured in upcoming Chromebook Plus devices, which are essentially upgraded versions of regular Chromebooks with improved performance and capabilities.

The Kompanio Ultra brings a major boost to Chromebook processing power, combining advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with energy-efficient performance. It handles demanding tasks while keeping battery usage low—perfect for users who need speed without sacrificing portability.

MediaTek Kompanio Ultra: A Powerful New Chip for Next-Gen Chromebooks

At the heart of the chip is MediaTek’s 8th-generation neural processing unit (NPU), which delivers an impressive 50 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of AI processing power. This level of performance allows Chromebooks to handle complex AI tasks directly on the device without needing a cloud connection. That means features like smart task automation, image enhancements, and real-time language processing can work smoothly even offline.

To put that into perspective, the Kompanio Ultra’s 50 TOPS of AI performance surpasses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X processors, which are rated at 45 TOPS. This gives MediaTek a strong edge in the AI space, especially when it comes to on-device intelligence in Chromebooks.

The chip builts using a 3nm manufacturing process, which makes it more power-efficient—MediaTek claims up to 50% better power efficiency compared to older designs. The CPU architecture is also impressive, using an “all-big-core” design that includes:

1 Arm Cortex-X925 core (clocked up to 3.62GHz)

(clocked up to 3.62GHz) 3 Arm Cortex-X4 cores

4 Arm Cortex-A720 cores

In total, the Kompanio Ultra includes eight powerful CPU cores, delivering up to 18% faster performance compared to the top current Chromebook processors. This makes it suitable for intensive tasks like video editing, content creation, gaming, and heavy multitasking.

While Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip does offer 12 CPU cores, MediaTek’s new chip competes more directly with the Snapdragon X Plus and similar octa-core processors. Despite having fewer cores, the Kompanio Ultra still promises strong performance, especially when considering its AI edge and power efficiency.

One of the key highlights of the Kompanio Ultra is its support for multi-display setups, allowing users to connect up to two external 4K monitors. It also includes Hi-Fi audio features for better sound quality during video calls, music playback, and media consumption. Additionally, it supports Wi-Fi 7, offering faster and more stable wireless connections.

According to MediaTek, Chromebooks powered by the Kompanio Ultra will be available in the coming months. These devices will offer a strong balance between performance and affordability, potentially positioning themselves as a budget-friendly alternative to Snapdragon X-powered Copilot+ PCs.

With Kompanio Ultra, MediaTek is aiming to redefine what Chromebooks can do—making them more powerful, smarter, and better equipped for modern computing needs.