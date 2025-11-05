MediaTek Mid-Range Phones Dominate AnTuTu Rankings, Qualcomm Misses the Top 10

MediaTek has pulled off a stunning win in the latest AnTuTu mid-range smartphone performance rankings for October 2025, securing all ten positions on the list. For the first time, not a single Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered phone made it to the top 10, highlighting MediaTek’s growing dominance in the mid-tier smartphone market. This clean sweep reinforces that MediaTek mid-range phones are now the go-to choice for users seeking flagship-level performance at mid-tier prices.

At the heart of this triumph lies the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 performance leap, which has powered several new devices to record-breaking benchmark scores. The Realme Neo 7 SE, iQOO Z10 Turbo, and Vivo Y300 GT, all featuring the Dimensity 8400 series, have taken the top three spots with average scores exceeding 1.9 million points.

Dimensity 8400 Takes the Crown

According to AnTuTu’s official report, the Realme Neo 7 SE, equipped with the Dimensity 8400 Max chipset, topped the mid-range rankings with an impressive average score of 1,931,641. Following closely were the iQOO Z10 Turbo with 1,915,499 points and the Vivo Y300 GT with 1,909,184 points.

All three smartphones are powered by variants of the Dimensity 8400 SoC, MediaTek’s 4nm platform designed for high-efficiency gaming and AI performance.

This consistent dominance suggests that MediaTek’s architectural advancements, particularly in CPU scheduling and GPU optimization, have given it a clear edge in sustained workloads, thermal efficiency, and real-world multitasking.

Top 10 Mid-Range Performers, October 2025

Here’s the full breakdown of AnTuTu’s top 10 mid-range phones based on average benchmark scores:

While the list is dominated by Oppo and Vivo sub-brands, the real story is MediaTek’s clean sweep, a feat that signals the chipmaker’s growing influence in markets once dominated by Qualcomm.

Snapdragon Missing in Action

One of the biggest surprises from the October rankings is the complete absence of Snapdragon-powered phones. According to AnTuTu, this could be due to stricter listing requirements: each model must undergo at least 1,000 valid benchmark runs to qualify.

Even so, industry watchers say the results reflect a deeper shift: MediaTek’s mid-range chip strategy is paying off, while Qualcomm’s focus has tilted toward the flagship segment with its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Beyond Benchmarks: What These Numbers Mean

While benchmark scores like AnTuTu’s are a good indicator of raw power, they don’t tell the full story. Real-world performance also depends on software tuning, display quality, thermal design, and battery optimization.

Still, the fact that all top-performing mid-range smartphones of October 2025 are powered by MediaTek Dimensity SoCs is no coincidence. It points to MediaTek’s success in offering flagship-level performance at mid-range prices, appealing to cost-conscious gamers and power users alike.

The Mid-Range Battle Has a New Champion

While Qualcomm still dominates flagship devices, MediaTek’s latest victory in AnTuTu’s mid-range rankings marks a decisive step forward. By combining performance efficiency with competitive pricing, MediaTek has reshaped the landscape and, in doing so, proven that the mid-range category can be just as exciting as the high-end.

As manufacturers like Realme, iQOO, and Oppo continue to adopt Dimensity chips, the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 performance milestone could signal a broader shift in global smartphone dynamics, one that puts MediaTek at the forefront of innovation and value.

