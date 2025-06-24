MediaTek takes another legal action against Huawei. Its subsidiary, HFI Innovation Inc., has filed a lawsuit against Huawei, accusing the Chinese tech company of patent infringement. The lawsuit adds another chapter to the ongoing legal tension between the two technology giants.

HFI Innovation Inc. is based in Zhubei, Taiwan, and is a subsidiary of MediaTek. It specialises in management consulting and also oversees patent management and research work. The company plays a key role in protecting MediaTek’s intellectual property.

MediaTek Takes Legal Action Against Huawei Over Patent Infringement – What’s Next?

On June 18, 2025, HFI filed a case at the European Unified Patent Court (UPC). The lawsuit targets five Huawei subsidiaries operating in Europe. These include:

Huawei Technologies Deutschland GmbH

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Italia Srl

Huawei Technologies Netherlands B.V.

Huawei Technologies France SASU

According to the details, the lawsuit is based on a European patent numbered EP2689624. This patent is related to improving the physical downlink control channel. Specifically, it covers a method called “Space Search Configuration.” HFI claims that Huawei’s subsidiaries have used this technology without proper licensing, violating patent rights in the process.

The European UPC in Germany has updated the case status, confirming that the legal battle is officially underway.

This isn’t the first legal clash between Huawei and MediaTek. Their rivalry began back in 2022. At that time, Huawei had proposed a patent licensing deal to MediaTek. However, MediaTek rejected the offer, saying it didn’t meet the FRAND (Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory) standards. FRAND terms are important because they ensure that companies license essential technology fairly.

Following this rejection, Huawei filed a lawsuit against MediaTek. The case focused on 4G and 5G technology patents. In response, MediaTek, through its subsidiaries including HFI and MTK Wireless, filed counter-lawsuits in the UK. They accused Huawei of violating three patents related to 4G and 5G networks.

In July 2023, Huawei took the fight to the UK High Court, seeking a ruling on global FRAND rates. The court, however, dismissed Huawei’s claim. The matter of setting global licensing rates is still under discussion.

Now, with this new case in Europe, the patent war between the two companies continues. It highlights how intellectual property remains a highly sensitive and competitive area in the tech industry. As both companies expand their global presence, protecting patents has become more important than ever.

Whether the two firms will reach a settlement or continue fighting in court remains to be seen. One thing is clear: this legal dispute is far from over, and the tech world is closely watching the outcome.