We already know that vivo is working on a new S12 series. The lineup has appeared in a leaked render. Now, MediaTek teased that vivo S12 series is coming with Dimensity 1200 SoC. The chipmaker confirms it on Weibo. Anyhow, the series will include a vanilla and a Pro version.

MediaTek Teases vivo S12 Series will Come with Dimensity 1200 SoC

Anyways, MediaTek has said this on the post,

“MediaTek’s flagship core, the Dimensity 1200, is a new 6nm process and A78 ultra-large core architecture design that delivers stronger performance and lower power consumption, giving new impetus to the fast-growing global mobile market. 1200 open architecture platform to bring a more differentiated smartphone experience to everyone. At the end of the month, the Vivo S12 series, powered by the deeply optimized Dimensity 1200, will be coming soon, are you looking forward to it?”

The previous reports have revealed that the S12 Pro will have a wide notch housing dual selfie cameras. The first is a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide shooter. At the back, we will see a triple camera setup including a 108MP main camera.

Additionally, the S12 Pro will have a FullHD+ OLED display with curved edges – a first time for the vivo S-series. It will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner and 44W charging support.

So, if you are wondering when the phone will launch. Don’t worry, the vivo S12 lineup will go official before the end of this year.

