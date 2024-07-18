MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 7350: Powering Next Wave of Mid-Rangers

MediaTek recently revealed its latest innovation, the Dimensity 7350 chipset. The chipset is tailored to deliver robust performance for mid-range smartphones. While not aiming for high-end power, MediaTek Dimensity 7350 promises budget-friendly pricing for devices equipped with it. Let’s delve into what the new MediaTek chipset offers.

MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Specs & Features

Advanced 4nm Technology

The Dimensity 7350 is built using TSMC’s second-generation 4nm process. It ensures efficient energy consumption and performance. Its 8-core architecture includes 2 Cortex-A715 cores and 6 Cortex-A510 cores, reaching speeds up to 3.0 GHz. Moreover, the chipset boasts Mali G610 MC4 GPU, providing powerful peak performance, seamless multitasking, and great gaming performance, all with unmatched battery life.

MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 Gaming Technologies

The Arm Mali-G610 graphics engine combines with MediaTek HyperEngine, ensuring games run fast, smooth, and last longer on battery. MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 provides a wide suite of gaming-related optimizations for the whole smartphone. It includes:

Optimized 5G and Wi-Fi game connections

Power saving AI-VRS

Smart resource optimization for CPU & GPU

Low-latency wireless earbuds with Bluetooth LE Audio technology

Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio

AI & Imaging Capabilities

For AI-driven tasks, the chipset integrates the MediaTek NPU 657, offering enhanced machine learning and AI processing. On the imaging front, the Imagiq 765 ISP caters to photography enthusiasts and supports 14-bit HDR images. Furthermore, the chipset can handle camera sensors up to 200 MP and allows 4K video recording at 30 FPS, making it a strong competitor for mid-range photography solutions.

MediaTek MiraVision Display with HDR

The MediaTek MiraVision 765 is compatible with different global HDR standards. For instance, HDR10+, CUVA HDR, and Dolby HDR. It provides improved media streaming and playback. Moreover, its AI-powered SDR-to-HDR video playback feature smartly converts standard media to HDR quality. Super-fast 5G with Dual VoNR The 3GPP Release-16 standard 5G modem of the highly anticipated chipset delivers rapid downlink speeds of up to 4.7Gbps. With dual 5G SIM and dual VoNR capabilities, users benefit from: improved flexibility

superior voice and video call quality

the convenience of managing both work and personal communications on one smartphone.

Memory & Display Support

The Dimensity 7350 is versatile in memory compatibility. It supports both LPDDR5 and LPDDR4x RAM types. However, it has some limitations as usual for mid-range processors. For instance, it only supports Full HD+ displays at a 144 Hz refresh rate and uses UFS 3.1 storage technology. It makes the chipset unsuitable for high-end smartphones but ideal for cost-effective devices.

MediaTek aims to capture a notable portion of the smartphone market, targeting consumers seeking high-quality features without the premium price tag. The Dimensity 7350 is anticipated to power several devices, offering a captivating combo of performance and efficiency. With the introduction of the Dimensity 7350, MediaTek continues to bolster its position as a leading provider of chipsets for diverse smartphone segments.