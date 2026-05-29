MediaTek has officially introduced the new Dimensity 7500 chipset for mainstream smartphones with AI upgrades. The company says the processor will improve everyday performance while offering better gaming, faster AI processing, upgraded camera support, and stronger connectivity features.

The Dimensity 7500 is built using a 4nm manufacturing process, which helps improve power efficiency and overall performance. The chipset will power several upcoming mid-range smartphones and aims to deliver a smoother user experience across apps, games, and daily tasks.

MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 7500 With Major AI and Gaming Upgrades

The processor comes with an octa-core CPU based on the latest Armv9.3-A architecture. It includes four high-performance Arm C1 Pro cores running at speeds of up to 2.6GHz and four power-efficient Arm C1 Nano cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz. According to MediaTek, this setup allows faster app launches, smoother multitasking, quicker file transfers, and reduced loading times in games.

One of the biggest upgrades in the Dimensity 7500 is its improved artificial intelligence performance. The chipset uses the new NPU 850 AI processor, which MediaTek claims offers more than double the AI power compared to the previous generation. This allows smartphones to handle more AI tasks directly on the device without relying heavily on cloud services.

The chipset supports several AI-powered features such as speech recognition, live transcription, contextual smart replies, notification summaries, text-to-speech, and speech-to-text processing. MediaTek says on-device AI processing also improves privacy because user data can stay on the phone instead of being sent to external servers.

Gaming performance has also received attention in the Dimensity 7500. MediaTek has included its HyperEngine technology along with Adaptive Gaming Technology 4.0 to improve frame stability and thermal management during long gaming sessions. These technologies will provide smoother gameplay while reducing overheating and battery drain.

The chipset supports displays with resolutions up to 1344 x 2800 pixels and refresh rates of up to 144Hz. It also supports secondary displays with refresh rates reaching 120Hz, making it suitable for modern gaming smartphones and multitasking devices.

For camera performance, the Dimensity 7500 supports sensors up to 200 megapixels. The built-in Imagiq 1050 image processor brings features such as hardware-based noise reduction and better low-light photography. These improvements will help users capture clearer and more detailed photos in different lighting conditions.

Connectivity is another major focus of the new chipset. The Dimensity 7500 supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and a 3GPP Release 17 5G modem capable of download speeds up to 5.2Gbps. MediaTek has also introduced long-range Bluetooth support, allowing direct phone-to-phone communication over greater distances even without mobile network access.

Additionally, the company says the chipset offers better 5G signal recovery in places like underground stations and parking garages. It will also maintain stronger connectivity during high-speed train travel.

Reports suggest that the upcoming Redmi Note 17 Pro Max could be one of the first smartphones to use the new Dimensity 7500 chipset.