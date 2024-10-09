MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 9400: World’s First 3nm Android Chipset

MediaTek officially announced its latest flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9400 today. It is the world’s first 3nm Android chipset setting a new benchmark for mobile performance. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 promises to deliver unparalleled speed, efficiency, and graphics capabilities, making it a game-changer for high-end smartphones.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Boasts Power-packed CPU and GPU

At the heart of the Dimensity 9400 is a 3.63 GHz Cortex-X925 super-core. It is backed by a 1+3+4 architecture. The chip boasts three Cortex-X4 cores running at 3.3 GHz for heavy workloads. However, four Cortex-A720 cores are clocked at 2.4 GHz to handle efficiency tasks. According to MediaTek, the Dimensity 9400 delivers a 35% boost in single-core performance and a 28% increase in multi-core performance. It is due to a 15% increase in IPC (Instructions per Cycle) alongside the higher clock speeds.

On the graphics front, the Immortalis-G925 GPU promises a 41% performance boost, making it ideal for gamers and power users. The GPU also brings 40% faster ray tracing and 44% better power efficiency, ensuring smooth, energy-efficient gaming and visual experiences.

Next-Level AI and Imaging

One of the promising features of the Dimensity 9400 is its NPU 890. It handles on-device AI with 35% less power consumption compared to its predecessor. The NPU improves AI-based features, including AI-driven image correction for clearer, crisper photos, and enables 100x zoom with exceptional detail.

The Imagiq 1090 ISP allows users to capture HDR video across the entire zoom range without losing quality. This makes it easier to switch between lenses and zoom levels during video recording, providing an invariant experience.

Future-Ready RAM and Storage

Dimensity 9400 is the first chipset to support 10.7 Gbps LPDDR5X RAM. It offers next-level speed and responsiveness. Moreover, the chipset includes a 100% increase in L2 cache and a 50% boost in L3 cache, further improving its performance and efficiency.

MediaTek has reportedly started shipping the Dimensity 9400 to smartphone manufacturers. Moreover, the first smartphones featuring this chipset are anticipated to hit the market soon. The vivo X200 series will debut this month with the Dimensity 9400, followed by the Oppo Find X8 in November. So, are you ready for unmatched performance, improved AI capabilities, and superior power efficiency — all in one package?

