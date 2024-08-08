Mediatek officially announced its Helio G100 chipset eight days after the first phone with the platform made its debut – the Tecno Camon 30S Pro. This announcement marks another milestone in MediaTek’s ongoing efforts to provide high-performance solutions for mid-range smartphones.

MediaTek has revealed the detailed specs sheet of the Helio G100. Let’s have a quick look at the key specs and improvements. The Helio G100 is virtually identical to the Helio G99 when it comes to CPU and GPU.

Additionally, Mediatek G100 has an octa-core CPU with two 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 cores and six 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 units. It uses LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, while the max display resolution is 2,520 x 1,080 pixels.

MediaTek Unveils Helio G100 Chipset with 200 MP Camera Support and Enhanced Connectivity

Its predecessor, the Helio G99 is a popular choice for mid-rangers in LTE markets as it comes with a lower price than comparably performing Dimensity chipsets. However now, G100 has come with some improvement over G99.

One of the standout features of the Helio G100 is its support for 200 MP main cameras. This is a significant upgrade over the Helio G99, reflecting the rapid advancements in camera technology. While the G99 supported dual 16 MP cameras and 32 MP video capture at 30 frames per second, the G100 enhanced the photographic capabilities with support for a 200 MP single camera. This allows for incredibly detailed and high-resolution images, which is a big draw for photography enthusiasts. However, the dual-camera setup remains the same, offering 16 MP + 16 MP shooting capabilities.

Furthermore, the new chip also brings another feature called “Elevator Mode.” This feature will quickly restore cellular connection when emerging from spaces without coverage, like tunnels or elevators. This ensures that users remain connected with minimal downtime. It also supports dual 4G SIM with VoLTE and ViLTE.

MediaTek has already started shipping the Helio G100 to its customers, indicating that we can expect a wave of new smartphones featuring this chipset in the near future. This rapid adoption is a testament to the chipset’s impressive capabilities and its appeal to smartphone manufacturers looking to offer powerful yet affordable devices in the competitive mid-range market.