MediaTek Unveils Kompanio 540 Processor for Entry-Level Chromebooks

MediaTek has introduced a new processor, Kompanio 540, for budget-friendly Chromebooks. The latest Kompanio 540 continues the company’s focus on creating efficient and affordable chips for low-power laptops. While MediaTek’s rumored Windows-on-Arm chip has not yet been released, the Kompanio 540 shows the brand’s steady progress in the laptop market. This new chip is the successor to the previously launched Kompanio 528 and Kompanio 520.

The Kompanio 540 features a familiar 2+6 CPU design. It comes with two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0 GHz. This combination offers a balance between performance and energy efficiency, making it suitable for lightweight computing tasks such as browsing, document editing, and streaming.

MediaTek has also provided flexibility for device manufacturers. The chip supports both LPDDR5-6400 and LPDDR4x-4266 RAM options, allowing OEMs to choose between higher speed or lower cost. In terms of storage, the Kompanio 540 supports UFS 3.1 and eMMC 5.1, ensuring faster data access and smoother app performance.

Connectivity is one of the most impressive upgrades in this new chip. The Kompanio 540 brings Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 with Bluetooth LE to the entry-level Chromebook segment. These features are rare in budget laptops and mark a big step forward for MediaTek. The inclusion of Wi-Fi 7 means faster wireless speeds and more stable connections, while Bluetooth 6 ensures better energy efficiency and stronger connectivity with peripherals.

For visuals, the Kompanio 540 uses an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. This graphics unit can deliver video output up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (FPS) on a single display. It can also support 2.5K resolution across two screens, offering users more flexibility in display setups. This makes it suitable for casual multimedia tasks and light gaming.

MediaTek has also focused on improving power efficiency. According to the company, laptops powered by the Kompanio 540 can deliver up to 35% longer battery life compared to those using the older Kompanio 520. This improvement makes Chromebooks more reliable for students, office users, and travelers who need long hours of battery backup without frequent charging.

The chip also supports common peripheral standards such as PCIe 2.0, USB 2.0, and USB 3.2 Gen2, allowing compatibility with a wide range of external devices and accessories.

MediaTek expects laptops featuring the Kompanio 540 to arrive in stores by January 2026. These upcoming devices will likely target the education and budget laptop markets, offering users a mix of modern connectivity, efficient performance, and long battery life at an affordable price.

With the Kompanio 540, MediaTek continues to strengthen its position in the Chromebook processor market, providing more power and features for entry-level users without increasing costs.