MediaTek recently introduced a new addition to its lineup of mobile processors, the Helio G91 SoC, aimed at entry-level 4G smartphones. While the announcement may not have made waves, the G91 brings some noteworthy improvements over its predecessors, particularly in the ISP department.

MediaTek Unveils the 4G-only Helio G91 SoC

See Also: Comparing MediaTek Dimensity 9400 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Performance

The Helio G91 shares a similar hardware setup with its siblings, the Helio G88 and G85. It features a CPU configuration of 2x Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz, paired with 6x Cortex-A55 cores ticking at 1.8 GHz. Additionally, all three chips come equipped with the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, running at 1.0 GHz, and are manufactured using TSMC’s 12nm process.

One of the key upgrades in the Helio G91 is its support for up to 108MP sensors, a feature that could make it an attractive choice for smartphone manufacturers aiming to deliver competitive budget offerings in 2024. Moreover, being a newer chip, the G91 is likely to receive support and updates for a few more years, enhancing its appeal further.

In summary, MediaTek’s Helio G91 SoC may not revolutionize the smartphone market, but it brings meaningful improvements over its predecessors, particularly in camera support and potential longevity, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious consumers and manufacturers alike.

Check Also: MediaTek’s New All Big Core Design for Flagship Dimensity 9300 Chipset Maximizes Smartphone Performance and Efficiency