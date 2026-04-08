MediaTek’s 5GHz Phone Chip Sounds Insane, But There’s a Catch

MediaTek is working on a new smartphone chip called the Dimensity 9600 Pro, and it is the fastest chip the company has ever attempted. But there is a catch that could stop it from living up to the hype.

What Is the Dimensity 9600 Pro?

Think of a smartphone chip like the engine of your phone. The faster the engine, the faster everything runs, apps open quicker, games run smoother, and the phone handles heavy tasks without slowing down.

MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9600 Pro is targeting a speed of 5GHz. To put that in perspective, that is the kind of speed you would expect from a desktop computer, not a phone that fits in your pocket. It is a significant jump from anything MediaTek has done before.

To reach those speeds, the chip uses two powerful “super cores” , the most demanding tasks are handled by both cores working together, delivering faster results than a single core could manage alone.

Why Does It Matter?

MediaTek is going after Qualcomm, the company whose Snapdragon chips power most of the world’s premium Android phones, including many flagship Samsung devices.

For years, Qualcomm has been considered the gold standard for high-end Android performance. MediaTek has been closing that gap steadily, and the Dimensity 9600 Pro is its most direct challenge yet to Qualcomm’s top-of-the-range chip.

More competition at the top means better phones at better prices, which is good news for consumers everywhere.

What Is the Problem?

Here is where it gets complicated, but not in a technical way.

Speed generates heat. Anyone who has played a heavy game on their phone for too long and felt it get warm knows this already. Now imagine running that phone at desktop computer speeds. The heat problem becomes much more serious.

Desktop computers handle this with large metal heatsinks and fans. Your phone has none of that. The best a smartphone can do is a vapour chamber, a thin layer of cooling material built into the back of the device. Some gaming phones add a small clip-on fan, but that is about as far as it can go.

The result? The Dimensity 9600 Pro can hit 5GHz in short bursts, but when it gets too hot, it automatically slows itself down to around 4.00-4.20GHz to prevent damage. This is called thermal throttling, and it is the chip’s biggest limitation.

So the phone will advertise 5GHz performance, but in real, sustained use, it will often be running slower than that.

Is 4 GHz Still Good?

Yes ,absolutely. A chip running at 4.00-4.20 GHz is still extremely fast by any current standard. The concern is more about honesty in marketing than actual usability. If a chip is sold on its 5GHz headline but regularly operates below that, buyers deserve to know.

What About the Manufacturing?

The Dimensity 9600 Pro will be built using TSMC’s latest 2nm manufacturing process, the same cutting-edge technology used in Apple’s most recent chips. Smaller manufacturing size means the chip uses less power and generates less heat for the same level of performance.

This could help MediaTek manage the temperature problem, but whether it helps enough to sustain 5GHz without throttling is still unknown.

When Is It Coming?

The Dimensity 9600 Pro has not been officially announced by MediaTek yet. Everything known about it comes from leaks and early industry reports. A launch is expected later in 2026, with smartphones using this chip likely arriving afterward.

A standard Dimensity 9600, with slightly lower clock speeds and potentially better thermal behaviour, is also reportedly in development and may arrive first.

MediaTek is building its fastest chip ever, targeting speeds previously only seen in desktop computers. It is an impressive ambition. The only thing standing between that ambition and reality is a heat problem that smartphones have never fully solved. How close MediaTek gets to solving it will determine whether the Dimensity 9600 Pro is a genuine breakthrough or a very fast chip that cannot quite live up to its own headline.