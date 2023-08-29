MedIQ and Saudi Vision 2030: Pioneering Health Care Transformation

In the post-COVID-19 pandemic world, health tech startups have gained traction to tackle any emergency situation of the future. In this regard, Pakistani healthcare tech startup MedIQ is expanding its operations to Saudi Arabia, through joint ventures (JVs) with hospitals and companies. MedlQ founder has said that the startup has intentions to tap the KSA’s potential to digitize its healthcare services in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 plan.

Around three and a half years ago, Dr. Saira Siddiqui, a healthcare professional with a Ph.D. in Health Economics from the University of Yorkshire, initiated MedIQ in Islamabad, Pakistan. The startup’s mission is to revolutionize healthcare using a digitally integrated hybrid framework. Currently active in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Canada. In a statement to a media outlet, Siddiqui said,

The solutions that we have developed in Pakistan are being used more in Saudi Arabia as compared to here because Pakistan still has to go a long way in the digitization of health care services. MedIQ is striving to make health care more patient-friendly, and integrated and trying to ensure that all stakeholders in the system provide health care services efficiently through technology.

According to Siddiqui, a prominent aspect of the Saudi Vision 2030 is the advancement of healthcare services through technological integration. She noted that the 2023 Saudi health budget of SR180 billion emphasizes the digitalization of hospital records, remote patient monitoring, and virtual care. To expand its presence in the Saudi market, MedIQ, the Pakistani startup, has forged partnerships with major Saudi entities and diverse holding companies through joint ventures for various products.

“MedIQ is actually developing software which is connecting the hardware, the information, the patient, and the human resource providing health care services together,” Siddiqui said.

“We are working with Almana Hospital and then we are also working on a project with Elm, which is their ministry,” Siddiqui shared. She added that MedIQ also partnered with the renowned Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital.

Siddiqui mentioned that her startup is presently collaborating with a mid-tier hospital chain and a top-tier hospital chain, alongside government hospitals in Saudi Arabia. She also highlighted that MedIQ is highly engaged in the UAE, focusing on technology-infused wellness and lifestyle enhancement products. The company is utilizing virtual and augmented reality to drive behavioral changes.

“Now from UAE and KSA, we plan to expand to the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries,” she added.

According to Siddiqui, the majority of her product users are women. This is primarily due to the challenges they often face in Pakistan and the Middle East, where visiting hospitals without male companions can be difficult for them. ”So, we see a better growth, a more favorable response from the GCC market,” she explained.

“According to the figures which we have, about 74 percent of our users are women and [the] women having children or dependents such as older parents,” she added.

KSA is strengthening its economy on modern lines under Vision 2030 to lower its reliance on oil. Furthermore, the startup has plans to develop public service sectors in the Kingdom such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation, and tourism. KSA seeks to restructure its health sector and is committed to investing heavily in the health technology sector to fulfill these ambitious objectives. It is evident from KSA’s SR180 billion ($50.3 billion) 2023 healthcare budget which is directed toward digital health initiatives.

