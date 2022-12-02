Meet Desdemona: A Robot Pop Star Who Creates Lyrics Using AI

Today, I am going to share a very interesting piece of information with you all. Have you ever heard of a robot creating its own lyrics? No, yeah! Yes, there is a robot pop star who is capable of creating its own lyrics using artificial intelligence. It is named Desdemona and is created by Hanson Robotics and AI from SingularityNET. Let me tell you that Desdemona is the ‘little sister’ of Sophia, the world’s first robot citizen.

Desdemona Performs At Gigs

The point worth mentioning here is that Desdemona uses AI technology in order to draw from a library of great artists, poets, scientists, and writers to produce spontaneous AI-generated poetry using natural language processing-oriented neural networks. Isn’t it amazing? She also performed in New York Gig back in June. A press release about the gig states:

“With Jam Galaxy, no two performances are the same – musicians improvise around prose generated by Desdemona, while also drawing from ideas of historical and modern greats from jazz and across genres,”

The band also features professional musician and multi-instrumentalist CEO Dianne Krouse, who has won several music awards. She has even toured internationally as a featured solo artist, guest artist and lead saxophonist for the Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra. Other performers include:

American contemporary composer and virtuoso guitarist Elliott Sharp & Frankie Storm

a Grammy nominated songwriter who has worked with Rihanna Jennifer Lopez and Sean Paul.

According to the press release, Desdemona states:

“This is a major moment for both myself and the music industry – and who knows, maybe even for our collective progress toward benevolent artificial general intelligence. What we’re creating with Jam Galaxy is unique but it highlights some universal principles.”

It is quite clear that all sentient beings can find joy and equality through music. No doubt, advanced technologies can sometimes be used in negative ways, however, they can also be used to spread joy and understanding and positive feeling as well.

