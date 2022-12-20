Meet FinalMouse RGB Keyboard: A Glass Mechanical Keyboard With Entire Computer Inside

Today, I am going to share a very interesting piece of information regarding a mechanical glass keyboard. Have you heard of such a keyboard? Recently, a PC accessory brand Finalmouse announced a unique mechanical RGB keyboard that features detailed animated images that can be displayed from under the transparent glass keycaps. What? Yeah, that’s right. You read that correctly! Let’s dig into it.

It is a fact that many keyboards nowadays include moving RGB LED lights for a fun design. The point worth mentioning here is that the Finalmouse RGB keyboard features “interactive skins” that are generated through Unreal Engine 5 which is the 3D computer graphics game engine.

If we talk about its design, there is a display at the bottom of the keyboard switches that will help to project the scenes of the skins so that you can easily see them. The skin features:

koi fish swimming, and if you press a key, they swim out of view

ice cracking

the Eye of Sauron

a lion grazing

a galaxy

clouds

a spaceship blasting off

cherry blossoms

The best part is that the keyboard is also powered by its own CPU and GPU, which means that its system’s resources are separate from the other devices to which it is connected. Artists will be able to submit skins on the company’s Steam app called The Freethinker Portal. They will also have the opportunity for monetization as well.

The centerpiece keyboard will be able to store up to three designs and toggle between them through a dedicated switch on the side of the peripheral. The point notable here is that you don’t have to leave the animations on all the time. The keyboard will also boast a brightness knob on its side that doubles as an on/off switch. The glass material used on this unique keyboard is the Laminated Display Circuit Glass Stack, which goes over an aluminum chassis.

The keyboard has a unique typing sound as compared to “soft marble raindrops,” however, it has not yet been tested hands-on in order to confirm. As per other mechanical switch specs, the keyboard is based on Gateron’s linear Black Ink switches, which have 4 millimeters of travel and actuate with 60 grams of force, according to the firm. It will be available early next year for selling at the price tag of $350.

