Meet Google MusicLM: Text-to-Music AI Chatbot

Advertisement

While everyone is obsessed with Chatgpt, Google has created a new artificial intelligence (AI) system that is claimed to be bigger than Chatgpt. It is named Google MusicLM and can produce music in any genre from a text description.

Advertisement

Google Creates a New Chatbot “MusicLM”

According to some media reports, the search giant has chosen to make the system publicly available due to ethical issues. Keunwoo Choi, an AI Scientist at Gaudio Lab tweeted:

“Whoa, this is bigger than ChatGPT to me. Google almost solved music generation.” Advertisement

The point worth mentioning here is that MusicLM is not the first generative AI system for music. However, you can say that it is the first AI bot to create songs with “high-fidelity” and complicated composition. The algorithm has the capability to produce songs that make sense for descriptions of “substantial complexity”. They have achieved this goal after being trained on a dataset of 280,000 hours of music.

The point notable here is that the system can build on existing melodies if they are whistled, hummed, sung, or played on an instrument. In addition to that, Google researchers claim that it can also take a series of sequentially written descriptions and turn them into a musical “story” or narrative. Furthermore, MusicLM can also be directed by a combination of a picture and a caption. No doubt, it can produce music from a certain kind of instrument played in a particular style.

The point worth mentioning here is that the system can technically synthesize vocals. Due to this, the results are far from ideal and have issues like distorted samples. One of the major critical issues for Google is actually the potential for MusicLM in order to use training data that contains copyrighted material in the songs that are produced. The researchers have discovered that one percent of the music produced is directly copied from the songs on which it was trained.

Advertisement

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked Event – What to expect – PhoneWorld