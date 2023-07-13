Meet Honor Magic V2 – The Lightest and Thinnest Foldable Phone to Date

Honor just announced its third-generation foldable phone – the Magic V2. It is the thinnest and light foldable device to date. It’s a real design marvel at just 9.9mm in its folded state (4.7mm unfolded) and it weighs just 231 grams. The thinnest foldable until this point was the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 which measures 11.2mm in its folded state and weighs 262 grams.

The other neat design element on the Magic V2 is its gearless unibody hinge mechanism which uses a 3D-printed titanium alloy cover developed by Honor. The folding mechanism also uses custom short screws in the hinge component. There’s no official ingress protection but Honor did confirm Magic V2 features P2i coating on all internal elements which protect it against accidental water splashes.

Meet Honor Magic V2 – The Lightest and Thinnest Foldable Phone

Magic V2 features a 7.92-inch LTPO OLED primary screen with a 2,156 x 2,344 px resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is HDR 10+ compliant and can crank out up to 1,600 nits of brightness in auto mode. Honor also added a 3,840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming for flicker-free animations. The main display also features a 16MP front-facing camera placed in a punch-hole cutout. The phone also supports stylus input.

The cover screen comes in at 6.43 inches. It’s a 10-bit OLED panel with a 2,376 x 1,060px resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It features the same high-frequency PWM dimming as the main display. It also supports up to 2,500 nits peak brightness in auto mode. Additionally, the cover screen also supports stylus input.

Magic V2 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The SoC features an overclocked Cortex-X3 prime core at 3.36 GHz. The device is available with 12GB RAM and 256/512 GB storage. Whereas, the Magic V2 Ultrame features 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage.

If we talk about its cameras, the phone has a 50MP main camera alongside a 50MP ultrawide module. It also has a 20MP telephoto module with 2.5x optical zoom and OIS.

The software front is covered by MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13. Magic V2 comes with a 5,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery and 66W wired charging.

Magic V2 arrives in Black, Silk Black, Silk Purple and Gold colours. The 12/256GB model will cost you CNY 8,999. The 12/512GB version will cost you CNY 9,999. Whereas, Magic V2 Ultimate edition with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage will go for CNY 11,999.

