HUAWEI has finally launched the highly anticipated Mate XT, the world’s first dual-folding, triple-screen foldable smartphone. After teasing its arrival for a while, the company has revealed a cutting-edge device that takes foldable technology to the next level with its unique Z-shaped folding design.

The Mate XT’s dual-folding mechanism stands out from traditional foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Instead of a single hinge, it uses two hinges: one folds inwards, and the other folds outwards, creating a Z-shaped structure when folded. This innovative design allows for a larger display area and a more versatile user experience. When folded, the left section of the screen acts as the main smartphone display, but when unfolded, the device reveals a massive 10.2-inch OLED screen with a 3K resolution and a 16:11 aspect ratio.

Meet HUAWEI Mate XT: World’s First Dual-Folding Triple-Screen Foldable Phone

This expansive display is significantly larger than the 7.6-inch to 8-inch screens on other foldable devices, offering users more room for multitasking, watching videos, or working on creative projects. Additionally, the ultra-thin glass used in the display ensures better protection and durability, while the option to partially unfold the screen allows users to adjust the display size according to their preferences without fully opening the device.

Despite the large display, HUAWEI hasn’t compromised on battery performance. The Mate XT is powered by a 5,600mAh silicon battery, ensuring that users can enjoy extended usage even with the larger screen. While the company hasn’t officially revealed the chipset, it’s expected that the phone will use the Kirin 9010 5G chip, similar to the one found in the Pura 70 series. Additionally, the device supports satellite communication, making it a robust choice for users looking for advanced connectivity features.

The camera system on the Mate XT is another impressive highlight. It includes a 50MP variable aperture main camera (1/1.56-inch sensor, f/1.4 to f/4.0), a 12MP ultrawide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 12MP 5.5x periscope camera for telephoto shots. The front camera, housed in a punch-hole on the leftmost section of the screen, supports selfies and video calls in both folded and unfolded modes.

As for pricing, the HUAWEI Mate XT starts at 19,999 yuan (~$2,809) for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage model and goes up to 23,999 yuan (~$3,371) for the 16GB RAM/1TB storage variant. The phone is currently available in China, and while it includes a variety of extras like a kickstand case, HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 earbuds, a 66W charger, and an 88W car charger, its international release is still unconfirmed.

Additionally, the company has announced accessories like a folding split keyboard, enhancing the functionality of the Mate XT for productivity tasks. While HUAWEI has not confirmed availability outside of China, many tech enthusiasts hope this unique foldable will make its way to global markets. Given its advanced technology and standout features, the Mate XT could easily become a game-changer in the foldable phone industry.