Meet Lamborghini’s first Hybrid Supercar Boasting Wild 1001 HP

The all-new Lamborghini Revuelto 2024 is a supercar quite different from other famous Luxury Italian supercar designers. Now, you must be wondering why? The answer is that the Lamborghini Revuelto along with a V12 engine also packs three electric motors that combine to deliver an insane 1,001 horsepower. Whaatttt?? Yes, you heard right. Together with this, it also has a charging port.
The latest Lamborghini Revuelto comes With An Extraordinary 1,001 HP
Revuelto stands for “scrambled” which no doubt makes perfect sense given the combination of its huge internal combustion engine and hybrid electric motors. According to the automobile company, this new hybrid coupe can go from 0-62mph in only 2.5 seconds. Amazing!! Isn’t it?
Considering the all-new hybrid drive system, all people who can afford the Revuelto can enjoy 13 different drive modes. The fact is that it’ll combine the spacious V12 and all three electric motors on a track. In addition to that there is even an FWD low-speed cruise mode that is fully electric, however, reports claim that it’ll only get you about 6 miles before it runs out of battery.
The good part is that V12 will quickly recharge back up in as less as six minutes. Lambo owners can also drive the vehicle in various other modes and enjoy the aggressive noise from that V12 as well. There will be a slew of fancy features inside and out as it is a new model in the town. It will have scissor-style doors with a stylish interior. You’ll see a big 12.3-inch digital display for the cockpit, a large center infotainment display together with another 9-inch widescreen for passengers.
Lamborghini Revuelto is claimed to be the first supercar with an advanced driver-assist system due to countless sensors, cameras, and other tools. We still don’t know much about the vehicle yet. Revuelto price is expected to approx $550,000.
