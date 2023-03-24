Meet New Huawei Mate X3! One Of The World’s Lightest Foldable Phones

Advertisement

All smartphone makers are in a race to introduce Foldable phones to the market. The largest brands like Samsung have even dominated the product category with their early offerings. However, the point worth mentioning here is that the landscape is going to change with new entries like the Honor Magic Vs and the new Huawei Mate X3. Huawei’s latest offer for China is bringing you all that space while still keeping its weight down. The all-new Huawei Mate X3 features an impeccable hardware package at just 239 grams. It is 10% lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

Huawei Mate X3 has An Amazing Design With Less Weight

The most amazing part regarding this handset is that due to its low weight, the Mate X3 still doesn’t seem like it’s making many compromises. It comes with an IPX8 water-resistant body that sports a teardrop hinge for the 7.85-inch inner display. Let me tell you that the big screen is nearly square when unfolded having a 2496 x 2224 pixel resolution. On the other hand, there is the 6.4-inch cover display maintaining a larger 20.9:9 aspect ratio with almost 2504 x 1080 pixel resolution.

The company has powered the handset with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC having 12GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage. There is a 4,800mAh battery to keep the lights on with 66W wired charging support together with 50W wireless support.

If we talk about its camera department, like all other good foldable flagships, Huawei’s new handset has a triple camera setup. It comprises an 8MP selfie snapper in each of the displays, and a triple-camera setup on the back has a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter, a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and a 12MP 5x optical zoom telephoto lens.

The model is missing standard Google apps and 5G connectivity because the company doesn’t have access to the requisite modems. The point worth mentioning here is that the handset is only available in China currently and there’s no news regarding international availability. The 256GB Huawei Mate X3 Price is set to be CNY 12,999 ($1,906), the 512GB model is priced at CNY 13,999 ($2,052) while the top-end 1TB model will have a price of CNY 15,999 ($2,345).

