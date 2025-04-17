Samsung has recently introduced the Galaxy A26, A36 and A56 5G in the Pakistani market with amazing specs. Now, the company has expanded its M-Series. According to the reports, Samsung has now released its slimmest phone, the Galaxy M56, which is going to be available in some markets by the end of this month. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

First of all, the phone has a 6.74” screen and is a Super AMOLED+ panel. It is 33% brighter and has 36% slimmer bezels compared to its predecessor. Additionally, the 1080p+ panel has a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is 7.2mm thick and weighs only 180g.

Meet Samsung Galaxy M56: The Slimmest M-Series Phone Yet with 120Hz AMOLED Display

Moreover, the phone comes with last year’s Exynos 1480. Although there is an advanced version of the chipset is available in the market, this chipset is also not bad. It is a 4nm chip with AMD RDNA 2 graphics and Cortex-A78/A55 CPU cores. Also, it has a 33% bigger vapour chamber than its predecessor to help keep it cool.

If we talk about its memory and storage. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Other connectivity options include USB 2.0 Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. There’s no NFC.

The key highlight of the phone is its 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 OIS-enabled lens and 4K @ 30fps video recording. Video recording supports 10-bit HDR mode. There is no telephoto lens; instead, the main camera has an in-sensor 2x zoom.

There is also an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro camera at the back. At the front, you will see a 12MP selfie camera (f/2.2 FF lens). Galaxy AI features are available to help you edit photos (Edit Suggestions), remove unwanted objects (Object Eraser) or turn them into clip art (Image Clipper).

Additionally, the phone has a massive 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, just like its predecessor.

Unfortunately, there is no dust or water resistance rating. It gave it name-brand glass on the front and back, Gorilla Glass Victus+, with 4x the scratch resistance of the unnamed glass of the old model. Also, it tested the phone for a 2m fall endurance.

Samsung build the Galaxy M56 in India and will receive software support up to the end of 2030. It will be available in Light Green and Black. In India, the phone costs $295/€260.

We are currently not sure whether the phone will be available in Pakistan or not. If the company decides to launch the phone in Pakistan, we may get it by the end of next month. But that is quite impossible. Samsung usually does not launch its M-series in Pakistan. The specs of this phone quite resemble the latest Galaxy A56 5G. Anyhow, we will let you know more about the phone in the coming days.