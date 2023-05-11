Meet Sony Xperia 1 V: The Best Phone With Headphone Jack

It would not be wrong to say that Sony Xperia phones have been quite good in terms of camera setups. Due to that, the Xperia Phones have maintained a reputation as being the devices of choice for photographers and audiophiles for a long time. Recently, the company announced the highly anticipated Sony Xperia 1 V. Yes, you heard right. It is the company’s flagship smartphone for 2023 with some promising features. So, let’s dig into it.
Sony Xperia 1 V Specs, Features, Price & Availability
As the Xperia Phones are best known for their cameras, so let’s discuss the camera setup first. The biggest change has arrived for the main camera, as Sony has finally ditched the 12MP primary sensor in favor of an ultra-high-resolution shooter. In addition to that, Sony has used a 52MP Exmor T series sensor for the main camera (f/1.9, 1.12-micron pixels). Let me tell you that this 1/1.35-inch sensor is no doubt 1.7x larger than the Xperia 1 IV‘s sensor. The company claims that the all-new sensor doubles low light sensitivity delivering minimal noise in dark areas of a scene.
The 52MP sensor comes with a 4.3:3 aspect ratio however, the phone only utilizes 48MP for photos and videos. Furthermore, the Xperia Phone comes with 12MP variable telephoto camera which delivers 85mm to 125mm shots. Then there is a 12MP ultrawide camera (f/2.2, 16mm).
The company is bringing an S-Cinetone option, a Night Shooting feature for improved low-light photos, focus peaking in the pro apps, and Creative Look functionality. The company also claims to offer an improved experience when paired with an Alpha camera. It is no doubt the best option for vlogging due to voice-priority microphone support.
The point worth mentioning here is that Sony Xperia 1 V wouldn’t be a flagship phone without a flagship processor. Yes, you guessed right! The smartphone sports a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset having the same 6.5-inch 4K 120Hz OLED screen. It comes with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.
The phone seems quite durable due to Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the screen and textured rear glass cover. Furthermore, the company is also offering an IP65/68 rating. You will have to pay an expected price of $1,399 for the phone when it launches in the US in July, with the smartphone in Black, Khaki Green, and Platinum Silver color options. The official pricing and availability details for Europe will be disclosed soon.
Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.