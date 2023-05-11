Meet Sony Xperia 1 V: The Best Phone With Headphone Jack

The company is bringing an S-Cinetone option, a Night Shooting feature for improved low-light photos, focus peaking in the pro apps, and Creative Look functionality. The company also claims to offer an improved experience when paired with an Alpha camera. It is no doubt the best option for vlogging due to voice-priority microphone support.

The point worth mentioning here is that Sony Xperia 1 V wouldn’t be a flagship phone without a flagship processor. Yes, you guessed right! The smartphone sports a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset having the same 6.5-inch 4K 120Hz OLED screen. It comes with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.