Meet The First Phone With 240W Charging: Realme GT Neo 5 Goes Official

There had been hype regarding a Realme Phone for many months that was claimed to charge in just 10 minutes from 0% to 100%. Yes, you thought right! I am talking about the highly anticipated Realme GT Neo 5. Realme has finally wrapped off its highly anticipated handset. The first-ever phone with 240W charging has gone official. The handset has made its debut in China, along with its two versions. One sports record-breaking 240W wired fast charging tech, and the other one boasts a more “modest” 150W charging and a bigger battery.

Realme GT Neo 5 Specs & Features

The Realme GT Neo 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which is actually outshined by the Gen 2 now. As I have already told you that the newly launched Realme Phone comes in two versions, one with 240W charging and one with 150W support.

The 240W version of the smartphone boasts 16GB of RAM and either 256GB or 1TB of storage. On the other hand, the 150W version comes with the option of 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM and only one memory option of 256GB. The 240W Charging Phone features a 6.74″ 10-bit AMOLED display with a high 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels. The display also sports 100% DCI-P3 coverage and a lightning-fast 1,500 Hz touch sampling rate.

The point worth mentioning here is that Realme GT Neo 5 240W boasts a 4,600mAh battery and a 20V/12A charger in the box. On the contrary, the 150W version sacrifices charging for battery capacity. That’s why it comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery and a 20V/8A adapter. Now just discuss the magic of Realme FT Neo 5. The 240W charger of the much-anticipated smartphone can charge it to 20% in just 80 seconds, 50% in 4 minutes, and 100% in under 10 minutes. OMG! This is just unbelievable. The company claims that 30 seconds of charging of the handset can provide up to 2 hours of talk time. The good part about this phone is that it is also compatible with legacy VOOC and SuperVOOC chargers. Even though, GT Neo 5 can access its maximum charging power via the USB-C port.

Color Options:

The phone has three color options: White, Black, and Purple. It also features a unique RGB rectangle on the back, next to the camera system. As per the camera details, the GT Neo 5 is equipped with a 50MP, 1/1.56″ Sony IMX890 sensor, OIS, and a 6P lens with an f/1.9 aperture on its main camera.

Price and availability:

The point notable here is that the Realm phone is China-only at the moment. Realme GT Neo 5 Price for the 240W variant starts at CNY3,199 ($470) for the 16GB/256GB version and CNY3,499 ($515) for the 16GB/1TB edition. On the contrary, the Realme GT Neo 5 150W Price starts at CNY2,499 ($368) for the base 8/256GB variant, CNY2,699 ($400) for the 12/256GB variant, and CNY2,899 ($427) for the 16/256GB top model.

