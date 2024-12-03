Meet the Honor X9c Smart: A Stylish Upgrade with a 108 MP Camera

Honor has officially launched the highly anticipated Honor X9c Smart in Malaysia, bringing another budget-friendly option to the market. This entry-level device boasts premium features at an accessible price point. It is similar to the recently launched Honor X60 but introduces an extra camera on the back, improving its photography capabilities. Let’s dig into its specs.

Honor X9c Smart Specs & Features

MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra chipset powers the new Honor handset. It is designed for efficient performance and features a 6.8-inch LCD display with a 1080p resolution. The handset sports a punch-hole cutout housing a 16 MP selfie snapper. On the rear, the highly anticipated Honor X9c Smart boasts a triple-camera setup, highlighted by a 108 MP main sensor and a 5 MP ultra-wide lens, offering versatility for capturing high-quality photos.

A massive 5,800 mAh battery keeps its lights on with the support of 35W fast charging, ensuring users stay powered throughout the day. The phone runs on MagicOS 8, built on top of Android 14, providing a seamless and modern user experience. Additional features of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick and secure access. The X9c Smart is available in two nice color options: Ocean Cyan and Moonlight White. Its sleek design and lightweight build make it a stylish choice for everyday use.

According to Honor Malaysia, pre-orders for the X9c Smart will open on December 11. Moreover, the company will reveal the pricing details on the same day. The X9c Smart strikes a balance between affordability and functionality. It stands out in the competitive entry-level market with promising features. The handset shares much of its DNA with the Honor X60, but the additional camera and slight design tweaks make it an attractive option for users seeking more value for their money.

