Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G – A Stylish, Compact & Fashionable Flagship

Fahad KhanLast Updated: Aug 11, 2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is one of the two Z series smartphones that the company has announced recently. We are excited to introduce the Z Flip3 5G and let you know what this compact foldable beast of a phone offers.

Design & Build

Unlike the Z Fold3 which is meant for productivity, the Z Flip3 5G is extremely compact and has an amazing and fashionable design for all those looking for a stylish flagship smartphone. The Z Flip3 is easily the most portable and pocketable flagship smartphone out there. The Z Flip3 will be available in Cream, Phantom Black, Green, and Lavender. The Z Flip3 5G is slimmer and more pocketable than the previous Z Flip.

Design

The Displays & Performance

When you open the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, you’ll find a 6.7” Infinity Flex Display with a 120Hz refresh rate that ensures the smoothest experience combined with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The Cover Screen of the Z Flip3 is 1.9-Inches, 4 times bigger than the previous generation. It is handy at times when you do not want to open your phone to see a text message or to pause/play a song that you are listening to. You can even access quick settings like brightness adjustment and choosing sound or vibration for notifications and calls. You can have a maximum of 4 commands on screen and have the option to scroll down for more. The widgets that the cover screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 support includes music, weather, alarm, schedule, Samsung Health, Buds Controller, Timer, and Voice Recorder.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Display

The Cameras

At the back, alongside the cover screen, you’ll find a dual-camera setup, including a 12MP OIS AF with F1.8 Aperture main camera and an Ultra-Wide Camera with 12MP F2.2 aperture. It lacks a Telephoto lens, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. Both the camera lenses are Gorilla Glass with DX protected to offer a bit more resistance to scratches. There’s a 10 MP front-facing camera, however, it isn’t “Under-Display” like the Fold3 5G, but we do not see any issues there.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Cameras

Cool Accessories

In the launch event, Samsung introduced cool case accessories, ring grips, or straps to make it easier to carry your phone and even take special selfies without the fear of dropping it down.

Specifications

Here’s the list of the complete specifications of the phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Specs

Build
Main Display 6.7″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display, 425PPI
Cover Display 1.9″ Super AMOLED, 303PPI
Dimensions 72.2×166.0x6.9mm (unfold) , 72.2×86.4×17.1mm (fold)
Colors Cream, Phantom Black, Green, and Lavender
Weight 183g
SIMs 1 eSIM , 1 Nano SIMs
Processor
CPU 5nm 64 Bit Octa-core
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Memory
RAM / ROM 8 GB RAM
Card Support 128GB / 256GB
Cameras
Rear 12MP Wide OIS + 12MP Ultra Wide
Front (Cover) 10MP
Battery
Capacity 3300 mAh dual battery
Authentication
Biometric Face Unlock, FingerPrint
Lock Type Pattern, PIM, Password

Pricing

Z Flip3 5G starts at $999 in the US, and we’ll update you about the price of the device in Pakistan soon on our mobile prices in the Pakistan portal.

