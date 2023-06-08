Meet Volvo EX30: Simple, Small & Inexpensive Electric SUV

Volvo EX30 is a new addition to the Electric SUV family by the company. The starting price of the car is $34,950. No doubt, it is one of the least expensive modern EVs on the market yet. The interior of the SUV is amazing in a simplistic fashion. Moreover, it is made from sustainable materials. In appearance, it is tiny however, the cabin makes good use of the available space.

Volvo EX30 Design Details & Features

Let me tell you that EX30 is Volvo’s fourth EV and the least expensive to date. The EX30 comes with Volvo’s standard safety equipment and two capable powertrain options. In addition to that, there is a single 12.3-inch touchscreen residing in the center console together with a dedicated instrument cluster. The company has been teasing this vehicle for several weeks, underlining its smaller CO 2 footprint and innovative Scandinavian design. If there’s a downside to the vehicle, it’s the range. The point worth mentioning here is that its range is only 275 miles in the single-motor variant and 265 in the dual-motor affair.

The best part about it is the driver alert system that watches for distracted or drowsy drivers. Then the SUV also boasts a collision detection system that helps mitigate on-road accidents. There is a new system that identifies passing cyclists before anyone sitting inside opens a door. Volvo’s Pilot Assist is an amazing feature that helps drivers with lane changes and overtaking slower vehicles.

The new small SUV in town is built on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and has two powertrain options. The Single Motor option comes with rear-wheel drive and a 275-mile range. The EX30 hits 60 mph in 5.1 seconds and produces 253 lbs-ft of torque with just one motor. Then comes the other twin-motor option. The automobile gains all-wheel drive, a shorter range of 265 miles, and a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds due to an additional 154 electric ponies. There is a 64.0-kWh battery that powers both options. the amazing part is that it takes just 27 minutes to recharge from 10 to 80% using a DC fast charger. The Volvo EX30 is now available for preorder in the US. Its starting price is $34,950. Reports claim that the delivery will start in the summer of 2024.

