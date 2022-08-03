Meet World’s First Wind Turbine With Recyclable Blades

It is a well-known fact that technology runs our lives these days. In the very short term of time, technology has exploded in the market and now, many people cannot imagine their lives without it. With the lightning speed of technological evolution, it is no wonder that the scope of technology’s expanse is great. Recently, World’s First Wind Turbine With Recyclable Blades has been launched. It’s actually the first commercial installation of recyclable wind turbine technology.

Advertisement

Siemens Gamesa Has Made First Ever Recyclable Blades On Wind Turbine

Siemens Gamesa is a Spanish-German wind engineering company that has played an important role in the production of the first Recyclable Blades. These recyclable blades are spinning on a wind turbine at the Kaskasi offshore wind farm in Germany. The Spanish-German wind engineering giant, Siemens Gamesa calls its recyclable blade technology RecyclableBlade. The company has further revealed the details regarding the Wind turbine blades and the number of materials required to make them.

Separating the resin, fiberglass, and wood, among others, is achieved through using a mild acid solution. The materials can then go into the circular economy, creating new products like suitcases or flat-screen casings without the need to call on more raw resources.

The latest reports have unveiled that Denmark, the UK, and Germany have played an important role together in the whole production process.

RecyclableBlade technology was developed in Aalborg, Denmark.

Blades were manufactured in Hull in the UK.

Nacelles were produced and installed in Cuxhaven, Germany.

Siemens Gamesa is planning to make all of its wind turbine blades fully recyclable by 2030 and all of its wind turbines fully recyclable by 2040. Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit further stated that:

We’ve brought the Siemens Gamesa RecyclableBlade technology to market in only 10 months: from launch in September 2021 to installation at RWE’s Kaskasi project in July 2022. This is impressive and underlines the pace at which we all need to move to provide enough generating capacity to combat the global climate emergency.

It is quite impressive as the company has brought this revolutionary technology to the market only in ten months. If the company succeeds to make wind turbines fully recyclable by 2040, it will definitely play an important role in combating global climate emergencies.

Also Read: Dutch Students Invented A Car With Unique CO2 Filter – PhoneWorld