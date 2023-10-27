Meet Xiaomi 14 & 14 Pro: First Flagship Phones To Boast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Qualcomm’s highly anticipated chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is just a few days old. Xiaomi is the first company to launch phones with this flagship SoC. The newest Xiaomi flagship series includes the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Pro. Both handsets come equipped with the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, making them the first flagships to launch with the new Qualcomm SoC. The all-new Xiaomi phones come with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage on board. Xiaomi 14 Series Specs & Features

The duo boasts a 120Hz AMOLED display with 3,000 nits peak brightness. The vanilla model has a 6.36-inch display with 1.5K resolution. On the other hand, the Pro model has a larger 6.73-inch display with 2K resolution. The most prominent feature is that the display on the Pro variant does not come with curved side edges like the previous model. However, it does have a 2.5D curve on all four edges now, which gives it a curved look. Both handsets sport very thin bezels on the front. The design of the flagship smartphones has also slightly changed, with a flatter mid-frame.

If we talk about the camera setup of Xiaomi 14, the primary camera is a new 50MP 1/1.31-inch “Light Fusion 900” sensor with f/1.6 aperture and OIS complimented by a 50MP JN1 ultrawide sensor with a f/2.2 aperture and 115° FoV. There is a 50MP JN1 telephoto sensor for 3.2x optical zoom and f/2.0 aperture and OIS. The worth mentioning feature is the Leica Summilux lens which allows for a larger aperture. On the contrary, the Xiaomi 14 Pro boasts the same Light Fusion 900 sensor but comes with a variable aperture of f/1.42 – f/4. It isn’t just a dual aperture but a variable one with many steps between the two extremes. The ultrawide is also the same but comes with autofocus capabilities for up to 5cm close super macro. The front selfie snapper on both handsets is a 32MP sensor that can now accomplish 4K 60fps video recording.

The vanilla variant sports a 4,610mAh battery with 90W fast charging, while the 14 Pro has a massive 4,880mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The duo supports 50W wireless charging. They also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The vanilla model also gets a USB 3.2 Gen 1 USB-C port for 5Gbps data transfer, while the Pro takes it up to USB 3.2 Gen 2 for 10Gbps speeds. These are the first phones to launch with Xiaomi’s new HyperOS UX as well.

Pricing and Availability The color options include Jade Green, Black, and White colors. The vanilla Xiaomi 14 also gets a Snow Mountain Pink color. Pricing in China is mentioned down below: