Meet Xiaomi 14 & 14 Pro: First Flagship Phones To Boast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Qualcomm’s highly anticipated chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is just a few days old. Xiaomi is the first company to launch phones with this flagship SoC. The newest Xiaomi flagship series includes the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Pro. Both handsets come equipped with the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, making them the first flagships to launch with the new Qualcomm SoC. The all-new Xiaomi phones come with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage on board.
Xiaomi 14 Series Specs & Features
The duo boasts a 120Hz AMOLED display with 3,000 nits peak brightness. The vanilla model has a 6.36-inch display with 1.5K resolution. On the other hand, the Pro model has a larger 6.73-inch display with 2K resolution. The most prominent feature is that the display on the Pro variant does not come with curved side edges like the previous model. However, it does have a 2.5D curve on all four edges now, which gives it a curved look. Both handsets sport very thin bezels on the front. The design of the flagship smartphones has also slightly changed, with a flatter mid-frame.
Pricing and Availability
The color options include Jade Green, Black, and White colors. The vanilla Xiaomi 14 also gets a Snow Mountain Pink color. Pricing in China is mentioned down below:
- Xiaomi 14:
- 8GB + 256GB: CNY 3,999 (~$546)
- 12GB + 256GB: CNY 4,299 (~$587)
- 16GB + 512GB: CNY 4,599 (~$628)
- 16GB + 1TB: CNY 4,999 (~$683)
- Xiaomi 14 Pro:
- 12GB + 256GB: CNY 4,999 (~$683)
- 16GB + 512GB: CNY 5,499 (~$751)
- 16GB + 1TB: CNY 5,999 (~$820)
There have been no words regarding the international pricing and availability of the duo yet. If we look at the past trends, we can anticipate seeing these devices launched internationally in the coming months, hopefully at competitive prices.