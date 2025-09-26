Xiaomi has officially introduced its latest flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Both devices come packed with new features, extra displays, powerful processors, and major improvements in camera technology. These launches show Xiaomi’s commitment to pushing smartphone design into bold new directions.

Meet Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max: Dual Screens, Elite Power, and Next-Level Cameras

Let’s have a detailed look at the specs of both phones.

Dual Displays with Creative Uses

Both models stand out because of their secondary rear displays. Unlike foldable phones, these devices don’t bend, but their extra screens let you use the main camera for selfies and more.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro has a 2.7-inch rear display with 904 x 572 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and brightness of up to 3,500 nits. It can be used for music controls, notifications, timers, calls, and even retro gaming with Xiaomi’s new case. The larger 17 Pro Max has a slightly bigger 2.9-inch rear display with higher resolution, offering similar functionality.

On the front, both phones feature LTPO displays with adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rates. The 17 Pro has a 6.3-inch screen, while the Pro Max offers a massive 6.9-inch panel. Both use M10 luminescent material, support DC dimming, and can reach 3,500 nits peak brightness. Protection comes from Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Power

Under the hood, both smartphones run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This ensures faster performance and better efficiency. The 17 Pro offers 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB with UFS 4.1. The Pro Max starts at 512GB storage, with a top option of 1TB. Both devices come with large vapour chambers for improved cooling – 4,637mm² on the 17 Pro and 5,533mm² on the Pro Max.

Big Batteries with Super Fast Charging

Battery life is another highlight. Despite being compact, the 17 Pro has a 6,300mAh battery, while the Pro Max carries a massive 7,500mAh unit. Both support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, along with 22.5W reverse charging. The Surge G2 battery chip ensures long-lasting health, keeping at least 80% capacity after 2,000 charge cycles.

See Also: Xiaomi 16 Could Leave iPhone 17 and Galaxy S25 in the Dust, If the Leaks Are True

Advanced Camera Systems

Cameras are where these phones shine. Both models feature triple 50MP setups:

Main Camera : 1/1.28” Light Fusion 950L sensor with Leica Summilux f/1.67 lens and OIS.

: 1/1.28” Light Fusion 950L sensor with Leica Summilux f/1.67 lens and OIS. Telephoto Camera : The 17 Pro has a new 50MP periscope with 5x zoom and f/3.0 aperture, plus tele-macro at 20cm. The Pro Max improves on this with a larger ISOCELL GN8 sensor, wider f/2.6 aperture, and 5x zoom, though its tele-macro requires 30cm distance.

: The 17 Pro has a new 50MP periscope with 5x zoom and f/3.0 aperture, plus tele-macro at 20cm. The Pro Max improves on this with a larger ISOCELL GN8 sensor, wider f/2.6 aperture, and 5x zoom, though its tele-macro requires 30cm distance. Ultra-Wide Camera : 50MP with a 102° field of view.

: 50MP with a 102° field of view. Selfie Camera: 50MP with f/2.2 lens.

The Pro Max also supports LOFIC HDR for improved light capture. Both phones include a 3D ToF sensor on the back for better depth detection.

Durability and Build

Both devices are IP68 rated. The 17 Pro can survive underwater up to 4 meters, while the Pro Max goes deeper to 6 meters, making them highly durable against water and dust.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max are first launching in China. Global prices will be higher, but here are the official Chinese prices with direct dollar conversions:

Xiaomi 17 Pro 12GB/256GB – CNY 5,000 (~$700) 12GB/512GB – CNY 5,300 (~$745) 16GB/512GB – CNY 5,600 (~$785) 16GB/1TB – CNY 6,000 (~$840)

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max 12GB/512GB – CNY 6,000 (~$840) 16GB/512GB – CNY 6,300 (~$885) 16GB/1TB – CNY 7,000 (~$980)



Obviously, the prices in other markets will vary. Xiaomi has not revealed any official release date for the global launch. Most likely, the company will launch the series in other markets, including Pakistan, by the end of next month.