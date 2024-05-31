Meezan Bank and Legends Arena Join Hands to Promote Health and Fitness

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s Premier Islamic bank, has recently announced a strategic partnership with Legends Arena, a state-of-the-art sports facility in Karachi. The signing ceremony recently held at Legends Arena marks the beginning of a collaboration aimed at promoting sports, health & fitness, and community engagement.

Under this partnership, Meezan Bank cardholders will enjoy discounted access to various premium facilities at Legends Arena including cricket pitches, futsal fields, padel courts, tennis courts, badminton courts, and more This initiative highlights the Bank’s dedication to supporting the sports and physical activity sector, ensuring it remains vibrant and accessible. It will further enable the Bank to deliver opportunities for its customer base to get active.

Syed Iftikhar Ul Haq – Group Head Consumer Finance at Meezan Bank, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership and said: “We are committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers and encouraging them to lead a healthy and active lifestyle. This partnership with Legends Arena aligns with our goal of offering unparalleled benefits to our valued cardholders and promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports and recreational activities.”

Saud Ahmed, Director at Legends Arena, also shared his thoughts: “We are excited to partner with Meezan Bank and offer their cardholders access to our premium sports facilities at exclusive rates. Together, we are committed to fostering a community that values health, wellness, and active living.”

The signing ceremony concluded with a tour of Legends Arena, showcasing its extensive range of facilities and services. Both Meezan Bank and Legends Arena are confident that this partnership will bring significant benefits to their customers and the wider community.

