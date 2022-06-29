Meezan Bank expands its ATM Network to 1,000

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank has installed its 1,000th Automated Teller Machine (ATM). This landmark cash dispensing terminal has been installed at Chashma in District Mianwali. Since its inception, the Bank has expanded its ATMs across Pakistan’s rural and semi-urban regions, providing round-the-clock access to cash and furthering basic banking and financial inclusion for the masses.

The Bank’s ATMs enable access to NFC-enabled and bio-metric transactions, cash deposit into own and other bank accounts and integration with various digital wallets while also operating on solar power and consuming significantly less energy than conventional machines. As the only bank in the country to offer the fastest debit card activation service through its ATM terminals, the Bank is also the first in the industry to allow withdrawals up to PKR 100K in a single transaction.

“Meezan Bank is committed to grow its state-of-the-art ATM network across Pakistan while offering the highest standards of ATM services with the best up-time in the industry,” said Mr. Shariq Mubeen, Head Alternate Distribution Channels, Meezan Bank.

