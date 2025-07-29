Meezan Bank Launches Pakistan’s First Visa Global eSIM with Infinite Debit Card

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first and largest Islamic bank, has become the first bank in the country to roll out Visa’s latest digital innovation, the Visa Global eSIM, for its Visa Infinite Debit Cardholders.

Supported by Visa’s robust backend infrastructure and broad device compatibility, this solution allows users to instantly switch mobile carriers and activate international data plans directly from their devices, without any physical SIM swap. As part of this offering, eligible Meezan Bank customers will receive up to 3GB of complimentary high-speed data valid for 21 days across more than 150 countries, along with a 25% discount on any additional top-up purchases beyond the free allocation.

Syed Iftikhar ul Haq, Group Head of Consumer Finance at Meezan Bank, commented on the launch:

“We are pleased to roll out this first-of-its-kind lifestyle benefit for the Pakistani market, offering our Visa Infinite Debit Cardholders a seamless and secure way to stay connected while travelling abroad. With this launch, customers can avoid the inconvenience of purchasing local SIM cards or relying on unsecured public Wi-Fi networks. As the first bank in Pakistan to offer a global data roaming solution fully integrated into a premium debit card, Meezan Bank continues to enhance the international travel experience for its high-value customers.”

Umar Khan, Country Manager for Pakistan & Afghanistan at Visa, added:

“As international travel expands, staying connected securely and conveniently is more important than ever. By integrating Visa’s Global eSIM into Meezan Bank’s Visa Infinite Debit Card, we’re enabling effortless global connectivity without the need for physical SIMs or reliance on unsecured public Wi-Fi. With global mobile data usage per smartphone having surged more than sevenfold since 2018, this offering ensures our customers remain connected in a world that increasingly depends on seamless digital access.”

