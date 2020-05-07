Meizu is all set to release it’s two handsets 17 & 17 Pro just after two days. Now we came to know something new about these two smartphones, not from the official teasers but appeared on Geekbench.

The popular benchmarking has tested both phones and has given the confirmation that both handsets will be configured with 8GB and 12GB of RAM. Meizu revealed that both devices will be running on Android 10, which will be skinned with Flyme OS 8.1, as revealed by Meizu.

Meizu 17 &17 Pro Spotted on Geekbench

Both devices will be coming with a motherboard: Kona that shows that the phone will be running on Snapdragon 865 chipset. That is giving the indication that the new Meizu phones will come with the 5G support.

The Meizu 17 Pro will come with 27W wireless charging support with 40W wired charging. This phone will have UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. The 17 Pro will be packed by a quad-camera setup along with a ring flash which is located in the centre of a 64MP main camera.

The Meizu is going to announce both upcoming devices the Meizu 17 and 17 Pro in two days, on May 8. Moreover, Meizu 17 is officially confirmed to come with a 4,500 mAh battery along with a support of 30W wired charging.

