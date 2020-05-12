Last week, we got to see a long teaser campaign of Meizu 17 and 17 Pro which revealed a lot about these upcoming devices. Now, we came to know an interesting thing that Meizu is working on an update that will enable 120Hz refresh rate.

Meizu 17 & 17 Pro to Get a 120Hz

The company is currently testing the update and if the update runs successfully then the company will roll it out to everyone. It is important to note that the 90Hz screen refresh mode is accompanied with 180Hz touch sampling but it is not clear that will it go up to 240Hz once the update is delivered.

Meizu is starting the sales of these two upcoming devices today in China but company didn’t share a word that when it will make the availability of these devices globally. However, presently, the company is facilitating the users to find the phones on the company’s official store.

According to the previous rumours, both devices will have a motherboard: Kona that shows that the phone will be running on Snapdragon 865 chipset. That is giving the indication that the new Meizu phones will come with the 5G support.

The Meizu 17 Pro comes with a 27W wireless charging support with 40W wired charging. This phone has a UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. The 17 Pro is coming with a quad-camera setup along with a ring flash which is located in the centre of a 64MP main camera.

