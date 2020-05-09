Meizu 17 Series is Now Official

After getting so many rumours and renders, Meizu has finally revealed its Meizu 17 series including Meizu 17 and 17 Pro. Both smartphones share nearly identical specs. Whereas, the Pro version has better auxiliary cameras, wireless charging and faster RAM. Let’s have a look at the key specs of both phones.

Both smartphones feature 6.6-inch Super AMOLED displays with 90Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole cutout for the 20MP selfie camera. Moreover, both have come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Other specs include a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and are HDR 10+ compliant.

Both smartphones come with the 64MP Sony IMX686 as their primary shooter. The Meizu 17 Pro brings an 8MP telephoto module, a 32MP ultrawide shooter. The fourth module is Samsung’s new S5K3 3D TOF camera which will be used to capture depth data and AR content. Whereas, the vanilla 17 has a second 12MP wide shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide snapper and 5MP macro unit.

Moreover, the series comes with Snapdragon 865. The Pro model has up to 12 GB RAM while the vanilla version has 8GB of RAM. Both come with 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Moving forward, we will see the 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging support. Whereas, the PRo version will also support 27W wireless charging. Both phones run Flyme 8.1 on top of Android 10.

The Meizu 17 comes in green, grey and white colours. As far as its price is concerned, here are the details,

The 8/128GB version costs $525.

The 8/256GB version costs $565.

The Meizu 17 Pro is available in mint green, black and white colours. The pricing details are as follows,