The Meizu 18 series is going to launch on March 3. The series will include two models – Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro. Meizu 18 and 18 Pro appear in an official Teaser on the company’s Weibo profile. The teaser reveals similar looks and a punch-hole screen, with the selfie camera in the center.

Meizu 18 and 18 Pro Appear in An Official Teaser

Both smartphones will have 2.5D curved edges of the front, the volume rocker and power key both on the right-hand side and are likely to be relatively thin. Just like other Meizu smartphones, the vanilla phone will be smaller than its Pro sibling. Although, there will be other differences include screen diagonal, chipset, battery capacity, and price.

Some previous rumours revealed that the Meizu 18 will launch with the Snapdragon 870 chipset. Whereas, the Meizu 18 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 888. The leak also revealed that Meizu 18 will come with a triple camera setup including 64MP + 12MP + 5MP. Moreover, the device will be running on Android 11. All the other specs will be unveiled next Wednesday. We will get more information about the series in the coming days.

