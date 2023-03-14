Meizu C9 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

Advertisement

Meizu C9 Tax Payable:

PKR 4489 (On Passport)

PKR 5342 (On ID Card)

Meizu C9 PTA tax/custom duty that needs to be paid at the customs office or at the customs kiosk at the Airport if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Meizu C9 PTA Tax and exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or you won’t be allowed to walk away with your particular mobile device.